Residents ‘sick to back teeth’ as council tax bills surge to over £2,000

Outside of the rebate, support via the Council Tax Discretionary Relief (CTDR) is available for those who are unable to pay their bill due to exceptional circumstances and claim the council tax reduction.

However, households not in tax bands A to D will be unable to claim any support through the rebate.

Caroline Abrahams, the charity director at Age UK, believes this will hurt pensioners the worst with her organisation predicting that one in five older households will miss out on the discount.

Ms Abrahams said: “The Government must do more to help them by expanding eligibility for the rebate scheme, or through some other mechanism that puts additional cash into their hands.