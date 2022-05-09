Shoppers at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Sainsbury’s warned of payment changes

Anyone attempting to use paper £20 and £50 notes in stores after the September 30 deadline will have their transaction rejected. Polymer notes have now been introduced as they are more durable than paper and harder to counterfeit.

The BoE has slowly been phasing out the paper notes, with the final round of notes being withdrawn from circulation in five months.

Those still in possession of paper notes after September 30 will be able to exchange them for the polymer version at banks and post offices nationwide, reports The Daily Star.

The polymer £20 note featuring artist J. M. W. Turner was first issued in February 2020, with the polymer £50 featuring scientist Alan Turing releasing in June 2021.

Chief Cashier Sarah John said: “Over the past few years we have been changing our banknotes from paper to polymer, because these designs are more difficult to counterfeit, whilst also being more durable.

“A large number of these paper notes have now been returned to us, and replaced with the polymer £20 featuring the artist J.M.W. Turner, and the polymer £50 featuring the scientist Alan Turing.

“However if members of the public still have any of these paper notes in their possession, they should deposit or spend them whilst they can”.