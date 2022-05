They should receive an uprated state pension while they are in the UK, but will have their amount frozen again once they leave.

Of course, returning to the UK may be easier said than done – whether this is for a visit or permanently.

Many of those on a frozen state pension no longer feel able to travel, either due to advancing age or ill health.

When it comes to a permanent return, this may be out of the question – as many chose to depart the UK for good for a reason.