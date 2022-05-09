The 12 most exciting concerts this summer in S.A., Austin

More than two years into the pandemic, the summer concert season has returned to something closer to normal, with more than 50 tours coming to the city’s big concert venues through August and dozens more at smaller venues like Paper Tiger and The Rock Box.
Two venues are new: Tech Port Center + Arena at Port San Antonio and Real Life Amphitheater, the reincarnation of the old Verizon Wireless Amphitheater. Expect to see more shows announced in the coming months as the concert industry slowly returns to its pre-pandemic footing.