The best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

In Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone, the weapon meta is truly up in the air. Players have been trying to figure out which guns should be used over others but as of right now, there’s no real consensus. This has led to players using different weapons to see if they’re viable in Season 3. One recent weapon that has started to gain traction as a result of this is the STG44 assault rifle, which has a deadly loadout in Warzone.

The STG44 from Vanguard is a bit of a sleeper weapon in Season 3. However, that’s simply because not enough players tried it out with certain attachments. With the right loadout, the STG44 can be one of the top rifles in all of Warzone. Streamer Thomas “Tommey” Trewen has been a major fan of the STG44, and he finally let fans in on his Season 3 loadout for the AR.

To see the full loadout for the STG44 in Warzone, keep reading below.

Best STG44 loadout in Warzone Season 3

Tommey recently shared his favorite loadout for the STG44 on Twitter. The loadout is somewhat unorthodox compared to the STG44’s previous recommended loadout, but Tommey stands by it. Fans who want to use the streamer’s loadout can copy the attachments seen below.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05D

Optic: SVT-40 Scope 3-6x

Stock: VDD 345 Weighted

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 45 Rounds

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perk2: Fully Loaded

The main purpose of this STG44 loadout is to make it more effective at range. There are several attachments on the loadout that increase recoil control and aiming stability, both of which make the STG44 much more viable at longer ranges. However, the loadout also utilizes the Russian Short mags to improve overall damage, which increases the AR’s time-to-kill by a solid margin.