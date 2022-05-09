True state of Russian military laid bare as Ukraine war spirals out of Putin’s control

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be celebrating Victory Day in Moscow today, but his country’s invasion of Ukraine is increasingly looking like a defeat. The world looked on in horror in February as Russian troops invaded Ukraine – many feared the Kremlin’s forces could sweep through the country and take the capital Kyiv in a matter of days. Two months later, Russia has taken control of much of the east and south of Ukraine – but they have failed to claim major cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv. In fact, Russia has lost thousands of men and seen many of its tanks destroyed, as shown by damning statistics.

It is unknown exactly how many Russian soldiers have died in the conflict so far.

One report at the end of April suggested the figure could be as many as 25,900, according to a call intercepted by Kyiv.

In the call, a Russian soldier was said to have made the admission: “The official tally is one thing, but I’ll tell you now – 25,900 have died. That’s in two f***ing months.”

A transcript of the call was claimed to have been posted online by Ukraine’s secret service.

Ukraine has claimed that 22,800 Russian soldiers have been killed, while the UK’s official figures say the number stands at 15,000.

On March 25, Russia’s defence ministry said that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded since Moscow launched what it calls its “special operation” in Ukraine on February 24.