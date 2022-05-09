U.S. will suspend tariffs on Ukrainian steel; Putin tries to justify Ukraine invasion

Biden signs bill that aims to streamline U.S. military aid to Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2022.
The White House | Reuters
President Joe Biden signed a bill that will streamline the lengthy process of supplying Ukraine with the military equipment needed for the fight against Russia.
Biden’s signature on the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 will make it easier for the U.S. to lend or lease military aid to allies affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden already has some power to lend or lease equipment, but the legislation he will sign into law will ease some of the requirements for doing so.
Under the measure, Ukraine can request streamlined transfers of U.S. weapons and other security assistance. The U.S. will get guarantees that the country will replace or reimburse the assets at a later date.
— Amanda Macias
Global sanctions are affecting Russia’s ability to resupply troops, U.S. Defense official says
Service members of pro-Russian troops load ammunition into an armoued personnel carrier during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
Western sanctions have hurt Russia’s ability to resupply its forces with weapons and equipment in its fight against Ukraine, a senior U.S. Defense official said.
“It’s definitely beginning to bite into his industrial defense capability,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to share updates on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The official said that Russian forces “have blown through a lot of their precision-guided munitions.”
“We do believe that the sanctions and the export controls particularly when it comes to components to electronic components, have had an effect on the Russian defense industrial base and their ability to resupply precision-guided munitions,” the official added.
In the weeks since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, Washington and its allies have imposed rounds of coordinated sanctions that have vaulted Russia past Iran and North Korea as the world’s most-sanctioned country.
— Amanda Macias
Elon Musk spars with Russian space head over SpaceX providing Starlink dishes to Ukraine
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021.
Nacho Doce | Reuters
Elon Musk sparred with Russian state space agency Roscosmos’ leader via Twitter on Sunday, with the SpaceX CEO responding to Dmitry Rogozin’s accusation that the company is supplying “fascist forces in Ukraine” with Starlink satellite communications equipment.
“The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does,” Musk said in a tweet, with a screenshot of Rogozin’s statement.
Rogozin had declared that Musk would “be held accountable like an adult” for supplying Starlink dishes to Ukraine.
A few minutes after his initial response, Musk tweeted again:
“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” he said.
Rogozin often makes outlandish public threats that haven’t come to pass, such as his repeated declarations that Russia will withdraw from its partnership on the International Space Station. But he has followed through on others, such as when Roscosmos held hostage satellites of U.K. company OneWeb, which has since led OneWeb to partner with SpaceX and others to reach orbit.
– Michael Sheetz
U.S. will suspend 25% tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year
Working process at the Zaporizhstal steel plant, owned and operated by Metinvest, the largest private company of Ukraine, Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on August 2, 2019.
Oleksandr Rupeta | Nurphoto | Getty Images
The United States will suspend Trump-era tariffs imposed on Ukrainian steel for one year, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced. Through the move, the U.S. aims to bolster one of Ukraine’s key domestic industries while the country defends itself against the Russian invasion.
“We can’t just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people—we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine’s economic well-being,” Raimondo said in a statement announcing the suspension.
Before the war, Ukraine’s steel industry employed 1 out of every 13 Ukrainians. But it is unclear how much of that industry is still operating, and how much the steel plants still in production are exporting as Ukraine races to manufacture weapons for its armed forces.
During peace time, base metals like steel are far and away the top export product from Ukraine to the United States. In 2019, Ukraine exported roughly $780 million worth of base metals to the U.S., a figure that represented 59% of all its U.S. exports that year, according to Commerce Department data.
Until the announcement, Ukrainian steel exported to the U.S. was subject to a 25% import duty.
— Christina Wilkie
Nearly all U.S. howitzers have arrived for the fight in Ukraine, U.S. Defense official says
A Soldier conducts registration and calibration for the M777A2 howitzer weapon system in Syria, Sept. 30, 2021.
U.S. Army Spc. Isaiah Scott | U.S. Army
Almost all of the 90 howitzers pledged in the last two U.S. security assistance packages have arrived for the fight in Ukraine, a senior Defense official confirmed.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to share updates on the ongoing war in Ukraine, declined to say where and how many howitzers have been used in battle. The official said that more than 60% of the howitzer artillery rounds have also been transferred to Ukrainian forces.
The official said that U.S. forces have trained more than 300 Ukrainian soldiers on the BAE Systems M777 lightweight 155mm howitzer. The official said that another 50 Ukrainian troops will train alongside U.S. troops.
The training is ongoing at an undisclosed location outside of Ukraine.
— Amanda Macias
Russia has made ‘virtually no progress’ in southern Ukraine, U.S. Defense official says
Service members of pro-Russian troops ride an infantry combat vehicle during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
Russian forces have made “very limited progress” in the ground offensive against Ukraine in the past week, a senior U.S. Defense official said.
“Like single-digit kilometer kind of progress because the Ukrainians keep pushing them back,” added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to share updates on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The official said that Russian troops specifically made “virtually no progress in the south,” but continue to strike portions of the country from the sky.
“They are still launching weapons into Mariupol and other airstrikes, long-range missile fires we’ve seen in and around Odesa and then unsurprisingly, in the northern part of the Donbas area,” the official said.
For weeks, Russian forces have faced logistical issues, supply shortages and morale challenges. The Pentagon has indications that in the Donbas region, some mid-grade Russian officers have refused orders, the official said.
— Amanda Macias
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has completed second part of EU membership application
A national flags of Ukraine an EU flags outside the Town Hall in Lille, France, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Kyiv completed the second part of its application for European Union membership.
Zelenskyy said he showed the second part of a completed questionnaire to von der Leyen over a video call. Last month, Zelenskyy submitted the first part of the application.
“Thank you for the clear signals of support on this important path for us,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
— Amanda Macias
Hungary’s Orban — a longtime Putin ally — stalls Europe’s Russian oil embargo
Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban — a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — has said that ending Russian oil purchases would be an “atomic bomb” on Hungary’s economy.
Attila Kisbenedek | Afp | Getty Images
Photos show Russia’s massive ‘Victory Day’ parade in Moscow
Russian servicewomen march on Dvortsovaya Square during the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg on May 9, 2022.
Olga Maltseva | AFP | Getty Images
Russia held its “Victory Day” military parade on Monday to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Over 65,000 people were expected to take part with 2,400 armament and material units.
The parade this year comes against the backdrop of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, which has seen thousands killed and caused more than 5 million people to flee the country.
Russian servicemen ride military vehicles during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2022. – Russia celebrates the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
Russian servicemen march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022. – Russia celebrates the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
Participants carry flags and portraits of people, including Red Army soldiers, during the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022.
Shamil Zhumatov | Reuters
UN says 3,381 killed in Ukraine since start of war, warns death toll is likely higher
Cemetery workers bury the coffin of Ihor Malets, a member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, after a funeral ceremony at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, western Ukraine, on May 5, 2022.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | AFP | Getty Images
The United Nations has confirmed 3,381 civilian deaths, including at least 235 children, in Ukraine since Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbor on Feb. 24.
The agency also reported 3,680 civilian injuries in the conflict so far.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the death toll in Ukraine is likely higher, because the armed conflict can delay reports.
The international body said most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as missiles and airstrikes.
— Amanda Macias
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint in Warsaw
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev (L) gets in his car after being covered with red paint during a laying wreath ceremony at the Soviet soldier war mausoleum in Warsaw, Poland on May 9, 2022, on the day of the 77th anniversary of the 1945 Soviet victory against Nazi Germany.
Wojtek Radwanski | AFP | Getty Images
Russia’s ambassador to Poland was splattered by red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery to lay flowers on Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Allies. The holiday was celebrated with pomp in a parade at Red Square in Moscow.
As he arrived at the Soviet Soldiers Cemetery in the Polish capital, Andreev was met by hundreds of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist” and “murderer” at him, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolizing the Ukrainian victims of Russia’s war. Other people in his entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.
— Associated Press
‘We will win’: Ukraine’s leader says as he commemorates World War II sacrifice
A screen grab of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in Borodyanka near Kyiv against the backdrop of a house destroyed by Russian invaders.
Igor Golovniov | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that his country will defeat Russia’s invasion and will not cede any of its territory to Moscow.
Speaking on Monday as Russia held its annual “Victory Day” military parade, Zelenskyy commemorated the deaths of more than eight million Ukrainians in World War II and said Kyiv would not allow Moscow to appropriate the victory over Nazism just for itself.
“On the Day of Victory over Nazism, we are fighting for a new victory. The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win,” Zelenskyy said, Reuters reported.
As Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin invoked the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany and likened that triumph to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said “there are no shackles that can bind our free spirit. There is no occupier who can take root in our free land. There is no invader who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we win,” he said.
— Holly Ellyatt
Russia’s Putin blames the West for Ukraine invasion in annual ‘Victory Day’ speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the military parade during 77th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2022.
Sefa Karacan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
President Vladimir Putin told a crowd in Moscow that Russian forces in Ukraine are “defending the motherland” as he sought to defend the Kremlin’s unprovoked onslaught.
Speaking at Russia’s annual “Victory Day” parade, Putin said the country’s invasion of Ukraine had been necessary because the West was “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea.” He provided no evidence for his claims.
Read more on Putin’s speech here.
— Sam Meredith
Putin ‘mirroring fascism’ of 77 years ago, UK’s Wallace says
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his generals are mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago and their invasion of Ukraine dishonours its military past, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.
In a speech to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day parade commemorating the end of the World War Two, Wallace said the Russian generals were as complicit as their president, and should face court martial.
“Through the invasion of Ukraine, Putin and his inner circle of generals are now mirroring fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago, repeating the errors of the last century’s totalitarian regime,” he said.
— Reuters
Russian forces continue to storm Azovstal steel plant complex, Mariupol official says
A view of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol on May 8, 2022.
Stringer | Afp | Getty Images
An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol says Russian forces have continued their attack on Ukraine’s besieged Azovstal steel plant complex shortly after all women, children and elderly were evacuated.
“As expected, after the departure of the UN column outside the Donetsk region, the occupiers began storming Azovstal,” Petro Andriushchenko said, according to a translation.
“In particular, an attempt was made to break through the bridge, which was used for the evacuation. Unsuccessful,” he added.
— Sam Meredith
Putin claims the West was ‘preparing for the invasion of our land’
Russian honour guards march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify his unprecedented invasion of Ukraine on “Victory Day” — one of the most important events on the country’s national calendar.
The West was “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea,” Putin said without providing evidence, according to a Reuters translation. He added that NATO was creating threats at Russia’s borders.
Speaking before a massive parade of troops, tanks and military hardware in Moscow, Putin also doubled down on Russia’s strategy of focusing on the eastern Donbass region.
“You are fighting for your Motherland, its future,” he said to pro-Russian separatist fighters, based in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of the region.
After initially targeting the north, east and south of Ukraine in its invasion, Russia switched its strategy and objectives in late March after making few territorial gains.
It announced it was withdrawing from areas around Kyiv and the north and would instead focus on the “liberation” of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas.
Russia launched an unprecedented invasion of its neighbor Ukraine on Feb. 24, after amassing some 190,000 troops on the borders in the weeks before. There was little evidence of military aggression from Ukraine toward Russia, and Moscow’s claims to the contrary were seen by many as a pretext for justifying the invasion.
— Katrina Bishop
Russia prepares for ‘Victory Day’ parades across the country
Topol-M mobile launchers of intercontinental ballistic missiles on the streets of Moscow during a Victory Day parade rehearsal. The final night rehearsal is one of the main runs before the actual event scheduled for May 9.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Russia is set to hold its massive “Victory Day” military parades on Monday, with 28 Russian cities set to hold military marches to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Over 65,000 people will take part in them and about 2,400 armament and material units will be presented, Russia news agency Tass reported. The largest parade is held in Moscow and is expected to be presided over by President Vladimir Putin.
In a recorded speech to Group of Seven leaders Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while May 8 (Victory in Europe Day) “was a key day of remembrance for all the victims of World War II, for the fragility of peace and the inadmissibility of any anti-humanist regimes. But what is remembrance for others today, for our people is, unfortunately, just news, every day.”
He said a Russian bomb had killed 60 civilians in a village in Luhansk, saying the victims were hiding from shelling in a school which was attacked by a Russian air strike.
He said Russia was imitating “precisely the evil that the Nazis brought to Europe.”
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine ambassador to the U.S.: ‘We are preparing for everything’ ahead of Russia’s ‘Victory Day’
Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. said Sunday that the nation is making preparations ahead of Russia’s Victory Day.
Russian officers march during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade on May 7, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.
Tiang Bin | China News Service | Getty Images
“We know that there are no red lines for the regime in Moscow, so we are preparing for everything,” Oksana Markarova said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
“We can count that Putin and imperialistic Russia will do everything bad they can possibly try to do. The question is, are we all prepared — the civilized world — to do everything possible to defend our democracy and freedom,” she said.
Monday’s “Victory Day” is a key date for Russia. It marks the then-Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II in 1945.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a speech tomorrow, with massive military parades through the center of Moscow also expected.
— Pippa Stevens, Holly Ellyatt
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
First lady Jill Biden receives flowers from Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Susan Walsh | AP
U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the nation’s first lady, Olena Zelenskyy, as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden meets with Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Slovakia, May 8, 2022.
Susan Walsh | Reuters
Her visit follows recent stops in the war-torn country by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
The first lady traveled by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod from a Slovakian village that borders Ukraine.
— The Associated Press
Dozens feared dead after bomb hits school in Luhansk region
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffins of Yuri Samofalov, Yuriy Varyanytsya and Alexander Malevsky, 3 Ukrainian soldiers who fallen during the fights against Russia as they arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine on May 06, 2022.
Omar Marques | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said Sunday that at least two people had died after the bombing of a school.
Haidai said, according to a Reuters translation, that the bombing occurred Saturday afternoon where 90 people had been sheltering. He said 30 had been rescued with around 60 still likely to be under the debris and feared dead.
Luhansk is one of the two regions that make up the Donbas — in the east of Ukraine — where Russian troops are now concentrating their efforts.
The Associated Press added that the school was located in the village of Bilogorivka. Rescue work is ongoing.
NBC News was not able to independently verify the reports.
“The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found,” Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app, according to Sky News.
“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”
—Matt Clinch
