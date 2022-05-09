UK recession warning: Horror forecast after Bank of England interest rate update





With the cost of living crisis hitting families hard and the Bank of England recently raising interest rates, many households are more inclined to keep their money rather than spend it. However, the EY Item Club warns that leaving the roughly £180bn in pandemic savings across the UK untouched “raises the risk of recession”. The experts’ projection reflects a similar warning by the Bank of England.

It said the UK will tip into a slow-burning recession due to the cut in consumer spending. Consumer spending is estimated to generate around £2 in every £3 of GDP in the UK. The EY Item Club forecasted in March that the UK would grow 4.2 percent this year. They have now downgraded that expectation to just above four percent. But they add that there is a likelihood the UK will fall into recession later this year if “consumer spending does not meet expectations, or if October’s energy price cap review results in a higher-than-expected rise in bills”.

The tightening of household spending is not just due to soaring energy prices – it is the result of inflation across all goods. The annual inflation rate is currently placed at 6.7 percent, the highest since 1991. Compared to the rate of increase in earnings, inflation outpaces it by 2.7 percentage points. As a result the UK is experiencing the worst deterioration in living standards since 1977. And that isn’t the worst of it, as the Bank of England predicts inflation will scale up to just over 10 percent by October. READ MORE: Stealth raid on pensions to cost cash-strapped British workers £6BN [REVEAL]

This is partly due to supply chain issues as a result of China locking down parts of the country due to Covid, blocking the chains. Project44, an online supply chain tracker, said on April 21 that Shanghai import container wait time had jumped by 163 percent from 4.6 days on March 28 to 12.1 days as of April 15. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also generated significant geopolitical uncertainty as alliances are redefined and supply chains realigned. This further serves to discourage business investment, dragging the economy down.