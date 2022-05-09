Watch Yellowstone grizzly steal another bear’s elk

A grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park was filmed stealing another bear’s elk.

The video, posted to the YouTube channel Yellowstone Twins, was captured in the Hayden Valley area of the national park by twin sisters Vanessa and Brianna Lindsey.

At the beginning of the video, a grizzly bear can be seen wading in the water. Shortly before the twins began filming, this grizzly had hunted down an elk, which it dragged ashore, according to the YouTube caption. The elk was now lying at the top of the riverbed.

Another grizzly bear then appears in the video, having claimed the carcass as its own. The second bear then begins pawing around the carcass and burying around it.

Bears sometimes bury their prey to mask its smell from other potential predators. Usually, they will drag it further away to hide it from thieves.

The thieving grizzly bear paws at the elk for some time, covering it in soil. A few ravens begin to surround the bear and the carcass—the bear, appearing frustrated as they get too close to the elk, flaps them away before resting itself on the carcass, which is now nearly completely buried.

Vanessa Lindsey told Newsweek that she and her twin sister had been staying in Yellowstone National Park at the time, and before capturing the footage, they had been videoing another grizzly in a different area of the park, Lamar Valley.

“[Then] bystanders let us know about these grizzly in Hayden Valley. So of course we headed there right away. We were able to watch and video these grizzlies for two days and later found out they stayed around for over two weeks,” Lindsey said.

Over that period, the elk carcass was completely eaten. However, while the twins were in the area, the first bear—the one that originally hunted down the elk—was never able to get it back from the second bear.

“This is the closest we have ever been to grizzlies on a carcass. They were on the other side of the river so we were able to get a little closer than normal and of course a camera with a great zoom really helps. Yellowstone National Park is an amazing place with lots of wildlife and we have been very fortunate to experience amazing wildlife encounters over the years,” Lindsey said.

The National Park Service (NPS) estimates there were about 728 grizzly bears living in Yellowstone National Park and 30,000 to 40,000 elk.

Grizzly bears do not share their food with others, however they will often attempt to steal. Bears can sometimes beg from others, which only occurs if the two bears are very used to each other.

Some bears will attempt to take food from another by positioning themselves very close to the other animal.