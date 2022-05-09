Wild ‘Paul McCartney is dead’ theory explored 53 years after rumours began

In 1969, a local radio DJ unwittingly kickstarted a wild rumour about a member of a the biggest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world.

More than 50 years later, it has been cemented as the most absurd hoax in music history.

The ‘Paul is Dead’ craze centres on the bizarre claim that none other than Paul McCartney, founding member of the Beatles and all-round musical superstar, died in 1966 before being replaced by a lookalike imposter.

Here, we explore the history behind the strange theory and how it shows the mass hysteria among fans and listeners, even in an age of social media ‘stans’ and ‘fandoms’.

How did the ‘Paul is dead’ theory start?







(Image: Getty Images)



In October 1969, Russ Gibb was hosting a show on WKNR radio station in Detroit when a mysterious listener rang in with a fascinating announcement.

They asked Gibb to play Revolution 9, from The Beatles’ White Album, but specifically requested that he spin the ‘number nine, number nine’ intro backwards.

When Gibb attempted to do so on air, he heard the words “Turn me on, dead man.”

Then came The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever where John Lennon apparently says “I buried Paul”.

This immediately prompted a heightened discussion about so-called clues to the Beatles’ biggest secret: Paul McCartney is dead.

Two years prior, in January 1967, murmurs had begun circulating after a Beatles fan magazine claimed that ‘a rumour swept London that Paul McCartney had been killed in a car crash on the M1.

But of course, there was absolutely no truth in it at all.

Even prior to the WKNR incident, a student newspaper, the Drake Times-Delphic, published a story titled: “Is Beatle Paul McCartney Dead?” that was written by 19-year-old Tim Harper.

Despite openly claiming that he didn’t own a Beatles record, he gathered ‘clues’ of the bassist passing away from other students.

The so-called giveaways included the front and back cover of the Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, where a mysterious hand is held over the head of Paul in the front which is said to symbolise death according to Ancient Greek myths.







(Image: PA)



Meanwhile, the back cover of Sgt Pepper shows Paul’s back is turned towards the camera and George Harrison points to the lyric, “Wednesday morning at five o’clock”, which was theorised to be the time of Paul’s death.

However, when Russ Gibb received that transformative call from a listener who dissected several ongoing ‘hidden gems’, this prompted an even more passionate response from fans.

It even inspired writer Fred LaBour to write a music review of The Beatles’ then newly released album, Abbey Road, for the Michigan Daily in 1969, which was set to be a satirical take on Macca’s songwriting abilities, while taking advantage of the sweeping rumours.

Funnily enough, the article was titled as “McCartney Dead: New Evidence Brought To Light” .

Combining key points of the ‘Paul is Dead’ legend with many aspects that he openly admitted to making them up, the wildly ridiculous piece, despite its humorous intent, caused further chaos and more ‘clues’ that were found.

Several clues that were pointed out included how on the Magical Mystery Tour cover, three of the Beatles wore red roses on their suits, while guess which Beatle was the only member to wear a black rose? You guessed it.

And so the story goes – Paul was killed in a car crash in 1966 and was replaced by a lookalike by the name of William Campbell, plastic surgery and all, who was given the shocking job to play the new Paul.

The truth behind ‘Paul is Dead’







(Image: Getty Images)



To state on record, Paul McCartney is alive. Not only did he thankfully survive past 1966, he has since gone on to become a father of five, continuing his musical legacy as a mega-successful solo artist, performer and songwriter.

While it is true that in 1969 he did ‘disappear’, he merely vanished in the context of retreating with his newly married partner Linda, new baby Mary and stepdaughter Heather in his farm in Scotland.

This was only during the time when the Beatles had quietly split up, unbeknown to the world, which, coupled with his parental obligations, became a time to ignore the media frenzy and focus on his future.

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Paul said: “They said, ‘Look, what are you going to do about it? It’s a big thing breaking in America. You’re dead.’ And so I said, leave it, just let them say it. It’ll probably be the best publicity we’ve ever had, and I won’t have to do a thing except stay alive. So I managed to stay alive through it.”

On October 26, John Lennon even rang up the same Detroit station where he disregarded the outlandish hearsay by stating: “It’s the most stupid rumour I’ve ever heard. It sounds like the same guy who blew up my Christ remark.”

Hence, we now know that John was singing “cranberry sauce”, not “I buried Paul”, while the famous “O.P.D” patch which George points at on the Sgt. Pepper sleeve was in fact gifted by the Ontario Provincial Police, or in short, the “O.P.P”.

In later years, Paul was alive enough to poke fun at the rumour, with his 1993 concert album titled as “Paul is Live” and had alluded to the rumours set up by fans to not being a bother, as he claimed that he would rather not ‘ spoil their fantasy ’.







(Image: Xander Deccio/ImageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock)



The ‘Paul is Dead’ phenomenon, however, continues to live on as a timeless folklore.

It coincidentally showed the power of fan devotion, particularly Beatlemania, since The Beatles rose to prominence in the early 60s.

Today, we witness the mobilisation around stars and celebrities during the age of the internet, where even big names make use of fans who go above and beyond to engage online to excessive degrees.

Despite being slightly different from the past, in that social media allows both artists and fans to connect and overshare through bridging the gap of communication, ‘Paul is dead’ was integral in shaping how people consume entertainment.

That is why the tale prevails as a pop culture staple, proving once again that while musicians may not live forever, music is everlasting and ever so powerful.