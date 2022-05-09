Categories
Celebrities

You Can Only Pick One Mindy Kaling Look For Every Color Of The Rainbow, And Sorry, But It’s Pretty Hard


Let’s be honest: They’re all my favorites.

You Can Only Pick One Mindy Kaling Look For Every Color Of The Rainbow, And Sorry, But It's Pretty Hard

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Lauren Garafano

By Lauren Garafano

Lauren Garafano is a Buzzfeed Staff member since 2019 with 1061+ posts.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.