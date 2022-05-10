🌱 Detectives Seek Save-A-Lot Robbers + Brady Announces Career Move

Up and at ’em, Tampa! Let’s get you all caught up to start this Wednesday, May 11 off on an informed note. Here’s what’s going on today in Tampa.
First, today’s weather:
Sunny and breezy. High: 88 Low: 68.
Here are the top five stories today in Tampa:
1. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for two men who robbed a Save a Lot, then shot at deputies as they attempted a traffic stop. On Sunday at 8:31 p.m., two men entered the Save a Lot at 150 W Fletcher Ave. and started filling up bags with groceries. (Tampa Patch)
2. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, known for their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad,” were in Tampa over the weekend bartending at American Social Tampa on Harbour Island. The pair have been touring the state promoting Dos Hombres mezcal. Dos Hombres is the product of multiple generations of mezcal producers from the small village of San Luis del Rio, in a remote section of Oaxaca, Mexico. (That’s So Tampa)
3. TradeWinds Island Resorts, the Island Grand, and RumFish Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach have added 141 guestrooms to its portfolio, along with a new zip line on the beach, and a new Mexican restaurant concept at the Island Grand. The 141 rooms were part of the property, formerly known as the Alden Suites, which was acquired by TradeWinds last March and incorporated into the RumFish Beach Resort. The expansion brings the RumFish Beach Resort room count to 353, for a total of 899 guest rooms at TradeWinds Island Resorts. (Tampa Bay Newswire)
4. City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, city leaders, and the Department of Solid Waste & Environmental Program Management recently unveiled the new McKay Bay Transfer Station. The 53,000-square-foot McKay Bay Transfer Station at 114 S 34th St. replaces the existing site to accommodate the increased waste generated by Tampa’s development and growth. (Tampa Patch)
5. NFL Superstar and Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a lead analyst when his playing career ends. Brady said on Twitter that he was, “excited but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers.” (ABC Action News)
Today in Tampa:
- Coffee Connection at Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. (8:30 a.m.)
- Hillsborough County Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Meeting at County Center. (8:30 a.m.)
- 1 Million Cups Tampa at Entrepreneur Collaborative Center. (9 a.m.)
- After School Art at Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative. (3:30 p.m.)
- An Evening With Min Jin Lee, Author Of “Pachinko” at The University Of Tampa. (6:45 p.m.)
From my notebook:
- Scorpions will bring its Rock Believer World Tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sept. 14. (Creative Loafing Tampa)
- Today at 9 a.m. Mayor Jane Castor will host the annual State of the City at the Tampa Convention Center in Ballroom C. (Facebook)
- Help City of Tampa celebrate its first annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be cultural performances, information-resource tables, food trucks, and more. (Facebook)
- The Tampa Museum of Art Store will be closed through Monday, May 16. (Facebook)
- Walk-Ons is getting closer to completion date at Midtown Tampa. (Facebook)
Events:
- Texas Hold Em Poker Tournament (May 12)
- Comedian Killer Beaz – “The Best Buzz in Town!” (May 13)
- University Area CDC Uptown Music Festival (May 14)
- Dunedin Rotary Triathlon (May 22)
- Taxes in Retirement Seminar (May 24)
