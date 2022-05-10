🌱 Miami Gardens Fire + The Standard Spa Miami Beach Travel Accolade





Good morning, Miami! Let’s get this day started. Here’s what’s going on today in Miami.

First, today’s weather: An afternoon thundershower. High: 82 Low: 70.

Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in Miami. Click here to learn more. Here are the top stories today in Miami:

1. Tripadvisor just released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, and only one property from Florida made the prestigious list of Top 25 Hotels in the U.S.: The Standard Spa in Miami Beach. (Subscription: Miami Herald) 2. Investigators are looking for a woman they say stole a watch collection worth $200,000 from a Miami home on April 23, according to a news release from Miami police. The victim left a nightclub with the woman around 1:30 a.m. and brought her back to his home to have drinks and hang out. He eventually fell asleep, waking up around 10:30 a.m. to find that both the woman and his expensive watches were gone, police said. (Miami Patch)

3. Firefighters worked to put out a fire following a fiery accident in Miami Gardens. Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 27th Avenue near the Palmetto Expressway, just after 4 a.m., Tuesday. Officials said a semitruck and another vehicle collided and both vehicles became engulfed in flames. (WSVN) 4. University of Central Florida linebacker Terrence Lewis was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he struck a woman in the face at a home in Miami Gardens. The incident reportedly occurred Sunday in the 16400 block of Northwest 20th Avenue. (WPLG Local 10)

5. Miami-Dade County’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department has collaborated with O, Miami poetry festival and artist Aileen Neri to engage the local community with poem geocaching. Neri worked closely with Miami-Dade Parks to select 22 parks across the county to discreetly drop boxes containing original poems for park-goers to find. (Miami’s Community News) From our sponsor: Hey, Miami — need something done in your home? Check out our new Local Businesses feature in Miami to find top-rated local pros for gardening, plumbing, house cleaning and so much more! Today in Miami: The Japanese Zodiac at Virrick Park Branch Library. (4:00 PM)

at Virrick Park Branch Library. (4:00 PM) Gables Global Groove at Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. (5:00 PM)

at Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. (5:00 PM) Vizcaya Late | Untitled at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens (6:00 PM)

at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens (6:00 PM) Ball & Chain Caramelo Wednesdays. (8:00 PM)

(8:00 PM) Bar Crawl Miami Brickell at Blue Martini. (9:00 PM) From my notebook:

MISSING: Carlos Abel Torres, 83 years old , was last seen in the 2700 Block of NW 76th Street. Please note, C arlos Abel Torres may be in need of services . Anyone with information is urged to contact (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS . (Twitter)

, was last seen in the Please note, C . Anyone with information is urged to . (Twitter) The trial of former Broward Sheriff deputy Willard Miller continued on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a student and the incident was caught on surveillance video. (CBS Miami)

continued on Tuesday on (CBS Miami) Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport bound for Miami last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday. (WPLG Local 10)

aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday. (WPLG Local 10) Looking for a sushi restaurant to dine at? Eater Miami has a list of 19 delicious sushi restaurants to indulge in. (Eater Miami) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Events: You’re all caught up for today! I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with a new update. — Carlos Hernandez About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.





