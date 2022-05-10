10 Exciting Concerts in the Hudson Valley This Spring

Adobe Stock / Will Howe

Embrace the warmer weather with family and friends at these top-tier concerts held at some of the Hudson Valley’s most beloved venues.

With additional reporting by Greta Stuckey and Virginia Croft

With the weather taking a turn for the warmer, making late-night plans sounds much better — literally. In the next few months, a handful of top-tier musicians get ready to flock to the Hudson Valley’s epic music venues for spring concerts that don’t require a trip to Manhattan or Brooklyn.

In This Moment – May 13

Heavy metal heads: check out this female-fronted band straight out of LA. Along with special guests Bad Omens and DED, the headliner promises to “unearth a furious and focused feminine fire from a cauldron of jagged heavy metal.” Sounds like a good time, huh? With songs like “Sick Like Me” and “Big Bad Wolf” off of their 2014 project Black Widow, the group ascended to number eight on the Billboard Top 200 list.

Bard Conservatory Orchestra – May 14

Okay, slight shift in genre. Led by music director Leon Botstein, the BCO presents its final concert of the academic year. The ensemble will perform several kingpins of the classical canon, including compositions by Liszt and Brahms. All proceeds benefit the Bard College Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund, and the performance is given in support of the Ulster Immigrant Defense Network.

Dan and Claudia Zanes – May 22

What do you get when you cross a Grammy Award-winning children’s performer with a Haitian-American jazz vocalist? You get Dan and Claudia Zanes, a married couple bringing “love-infused” folk to Westchester County. The couple is committed to maintaining joy and accessibility in music (did we mention Claudia is also a music therapist?) as they deliver sensory-friendly tunes to audiences of all ages.

The Who – May 28

It isn’t every day that you get to see one of greatest rock bands of all time perform right here in the Hudson Valley. In the rock world of the ’60s and ’70s, The Who was rivaled by a superlative few, namely the Rolling Stones and The Beatles. But you should know: this won’t be the first time they have performed on these grounds. On August 17, 1969, they performed here at a little-known music festival called Woodstock.

Celtic Woman – June 5

Two sopranos, a fiddler, and a maestro of the harp…what could go wrong? You may know the group, which formed in 2005, for its musical celebrations of Ireland. The compositions—somewhat of a fusion between a traditional Irish sound and contemporary songwriting—have sold over 10 million CDs and DVDs. This tour, dubbed “Postcards from Ireland,” centers on “a message of love, hope, and expectation” that the world will be united once again.

Legends in Concert – May 29

The Westchester Reggae Festival presents this performance, featuring musicians Johnny Osbourne, Leroy Sibbles, Marcia Griffiths, and the Derrick Barnett Band. If you’re unfamiliar with these performers, let this be your inauguration to their soul-infused excellence. You may have even heard Griffiths, known for her “smooth as mousse” vocal quality, without realizing—she sings a duet with Bob Marley on his track “Oh My Darling.”

Lake Street Dive – June 7

You might know them from hits like “Good Kisser” and “Know That I Know”—Lake Street Dive is a band with a little something for everyone. Drummer Mike Calabrese characterizes the group’s sound perfectly, saying, “We want it to sound like the Beatles and Motown had a party together.” Before they sell out (and they will sell out), get your spring concert tickets to hear the unmatched vocal presence of singer Rachel Price and her genre-defying band.

Buddy Guy – June 10

The Blues Is Alive and Well reads the title of Guy’s latest album. Don’t believe him? Find out for yourself as the legendary guitarist takes the stage for a spring concert alongside special guest Tom Hambridge. He is known for authoring “Stone Crazy”—which Rolling Stone qualified as one of the 100 greatest guitar songs of all time—and influencing the likes of Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and John Mayer.

The Zappa Band – June 17

Though Frank Zappa passed away decades ago, his music lives on thanks to these musicians—Mike Keneally, Ray White, Robert Martin, and Scott Thunes—all of whom performed alongside the bandleader during his career. His spirit of virtuosity and nonconformity is apparent even in his absence, and his bandmates deliver a spring concert you won’t want to miss.

Nick Lowe – June 18

You may not have heard of Lowe himself, but you’re likely familiar with his work. His songs have been covered by the likes of Johnny Cash (“The Beast in Me”) and Elvis Costello (“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding”), prompting the New York Times to write, “The songs he has written are better known than he is.” But don’t be misled—Lowe is a charming vocalist and skilled guitar player in his own right.

