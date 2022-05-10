10 Kids’ Movies That Open With Death Scenes

The release of Pixar’s highly anticipated Lightyear is imminent, and as critics were shown the first 30 minutes of the animated movie, they’ve detailed how emotional it really is. Fans of the studio shouldn’t be surprised, as it has a habit of making viewers cry in its movies’ opening moments, but what entails in the first 30 minutes of Lightyear is anyone’s guess.

The opening sequence could see the death of someone close to Buzz, and it wouldn’t be the first time that Pixar has done that. Pixar movies, and a surprising amount of other kids’ films, have opened with grueling and emotionally exhausting death sequences, and none are more effective than these.

The Wizard Of Oz (1939)





Given that The Wizard of Oz was one of the very first films to introduce Technicolor to audiences and is full of whimsical characters and singalong songs, there are some surprisingly dark undertones to the movie. And that’s clear from the very beginning.

When Dorothy first lands in the land of Oz, which already comes after a horrific tornado, the Wicked Witch of the East is killed. Not only that, but it was a freak accident, as it was Dorothy’s own house that flattened her. For all audiences know, the Wicked Witch of the East could have actually been a decent human being. While Oz: The Great and Powerful, is one of horror director Sam Raimi’s best movies, nothing in that movie is as scary as The Wizard of Oz’s opening moments.





Finding Nemo (2003)





The opening of Pixar’s Lightyear has reportedly left critics emotionally exhausted, but one of the studio’s biggest culprits in its canon of sentimental animated movies is Finding Nemo. The 2003 movie opens with not just one death but dozens, maybe even hundreds.

At the beginning of Finding Nemo, Marlin and Coral are looking over tons of eggs, talking about how excited they are to be parents. However, during a barracuda attack, all but one of the eggs are killed along with Coral. Finding Nemo has audiences drowning in a sea of tears before it even properly begins, but what follows is a wonderful and uplifting story about a father and son.





Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)





Guardians of the Galaxy is a PG-13-rated superhero movie, so it’s hard to define as a kids’ movie, but MCU releases are aimed at children just as much as they’re aimed at teenagers and grown adults. That’s especially the case when it comes to Guardians, which is overly comedic and full of cute creatures. However, whether it’s a four-year-old fan or a 40-year-old fan, the tragic opening will hit them in the same impactful way.

The movie opens with a young Peter Quill, who is sitting next to his mother on her death bed. She isn’t dying from any heroic or comic book movie-type death, but it’s mortifyingly realistic, as she passes away from brain cancer. Granted, Peter’s father, Ego, might have implanted the cancer in her head, but audiences didn’t know that at the time.





The Land Before Time (1988)





There are 14 movies in the Land Before Time series, and while many of them are pandering to toddlers with catchy, simple songs and basic animation, the original was its own Mesozoic beast. 1988’s The Land Before Time, is a beautiful hand-drawn animated movie that tells a story about a young Apatosaurus, Littlefoot, who bravely adventures into the unknown to collect medicine for his dying grandfather.

As if that wasn’t tear-jerking enough, Littlefoot sees his mother get fatally wounded by a T-rex, and he sits with her while she dies. No dinosaur movie, animated or live-action, packs the emotional toll that the 1988 film does.





Up (2009)





Pixar has a tendency to make not just kids but fully grown adults cry. Not only that, but audiences usually have the tissues out in the first 10 minutes. Along with Finding Nemo, Up had viewers sobbing. While the movie is a fun and entertaining adventure about a flying house that’s tied to thousands of helium balloons, it starts with an absolutely mortifying decades-spanning opening montage.

The montage begins with Carl courting Ellie, taking her on dates, and eventually marrying her, it then sees them completely in love with each other over the next forty years… until she passes away. More than any other animated movie, Up had audiences overly emotional.

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)





Everybody in the world knows about Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in the booth in the theater, but that’s not so much because of history lessons but because of movies. National Treasure: Book of Secrets, one of the most over-the-top movie franchises of the 2000s, depicts the assassination in full detail at the beginning of the movie, and it sets the film’s adventure in motion.

The death sequence isn’t exactly emotional, and it actually arguably trivializes one of the most devastating assassinations in American history. But it isn’t the first form of media to do it, as both movies and TV shows have depicted the murder, whether it’s dramatizing the event like in the biopic Lincoln, or parodying it like in The Simpsons.

The Witches (1990)





The 1990 adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel of the same name is a kid’s nightmare from start to finish. Between children being turned into mice, the disgusting look of the witches, and the surprising amount of suspense and terror in The Witches, it’s hard to understand what children would find appealing about the film.

Not even Rowan Atkinson’s slapstick comedy can keep children from being terrified by the old, bald women in the movie. Even before the film gets into the meat of the source material, Luke’s parents are killed in a car crash. Given how kids were most likely being driven to and from the movie theater in a car in 1990, the film probably caused a ton of Amaxophobia.





Frozen (2013)





Disney has a tendency to be overly dramatic when it comes to deaths, especially during the studio’s golden era. Deaths like Mufasa in The Lion King, Ray in The Princess and the Frog, and so many other sad Disney deaths played out like Shakespearean tragedies.

And while Anna and Elsa’s parents’ deaths aren’t as grueling, it still sets a dark tone at the very beginning of Frozen. The former King and Queen of Arendelle are killed at sea during a storm, and their two offsprings don’t even have a proper chance to say goodbye, which is the most upsetting thing about it.

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)





Though Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is one of the most fun, warm, and exciting kids’ movies, The Harry Potter films were getting darker and darker with each consecutive release. But fans who started watching from the very first movie were undoubtedly older and accustomed to the tone of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

However, younger audiences definitely weren’t prepared for the immediately grueling film, as it opens with Voldemort unleashing hell on Harry and his friends. While Harry obviously survives, there are two fatalities that would have rocked kids to their very core at the time. Voldermort’s attack kills Mad-Eye Moody and Hedwig.

Hocus Pocus (1993)





Though they return from the dead 300 years later, the Sanderson sisters are killed within the first five minutes of the beloved cult movie, Hocus Pocus. And they’re killed in the most brutal way possible, as they hung for the murders of William and Emily Binx.

It’s incredible what older movies got away with, and it’s a wonder why they weren’t rated higher by the MPAA. Though it cuts away before the sisters’ necks are broken, it’s totally clear what’s happening even to younger audiences. And if it wasn’t already clear enough, the very last shot of their legs hanging gives it all away.

