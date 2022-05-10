10 of the best things to see and do during a getaway to Fort Wayne, Indiana

Photo courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne About a two-hour drive from Indianapolis, Fort Wayne holds its own as Indiana’s second-largest city with a small town feel. At the convergence of three rivers – the St. Mary’s, the St. Joseph and the Maumee – and given the nickname “Summit City,” as it’s the highest point above sea level along the path of the Wabash and Erie Canal, the city has recreational spaces, kid-friendly places and a vibrant arts scene. Dining options go from casual stops to splurge-worthy spots. Here’s a quick introduction to Fort Wayne.

Photo courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library If you’re stumped with finding out more about your family roots, The Genealogy Center provides a wealth of information. This second-largest genealogy center in the United States has a vast collection of databases and microfilm, as well as reference materials on surnames and geographical locations across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. Visitors can also access U.S. census and military records along with other archival resources. In January 2022, and in cooperation with the Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana, the library opened the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, which provides an extensive compilation of research materials on our 16th U.S. president.

Photo courtesy of Provenance Hotels The Bradley Opened in July 2021 in downtown Fort Wayne, this designer boutique hotel resulted from a collaboration between Vera Bradley’s co-founder, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, and owner and operator Provenance Hotels. Along with touches reflecting this accessories brand, the property is full of locally sourced art, including work by Theoplis Smith III who’s known by his artistic moniker, Phresh Laundry. Arbor prepares breakfast and lunch with coffee selections from local purveyors, Utopian Coffee. Birdie, a rooftop bar, serves casual bites and craft cocktails. The Bradley contains 124 rooms and nine specially designed suites.

Photo courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne The Landing In the 19th century, The Landing was a major business hub with Fort Wayne’s first hotel, post office and theater. Today, this walkable and revitalized block near The Bradley has evolved into a place to work and live, with boutiques, locally-owned businesses, public art and an apartment complex. Festivals, performances and block parties also happen here. Dining choices include Mercado, a popular Cali-Mex eatery with an agave-centered bar program and photogenic tile work and murals. Nawa prepares Asian-inspired cuisine, Alto Grado prepares wood-fired pizzas and Utopian Coffee + Kitchen makes for a relaxing space.

Photo courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne Parks and recreation Having been built on the St. Mary’s, the St. Joseph and the Maumee rivers, Fort Wayne offers a lot of outdoor activities. Promenade Park is an urban green space with access to the rivers via kayak rentals or a boat cruise. The park also has land activities, such as a tree canopy trail, lawn games and an accessible playground. The Fort Wayne Regional Trails Network is made up of over 120 miles of multi-use trails with many of them being interconnected. Among them, the Rivergreenway is a linear park spanning along the three riverbanks and linking city parks.

Photo courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne Where to dine out From simple fare to upscale dining, Fort Wayne has many eateries to choose from. Cindy’s Diner is a throwback counter spot known for breakfast and lunch, especially their Garbage Plate (a medley of eggs, cheese, ham, onions and hash browns). Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is a hot dog stand that’s over 100 years old and their namesake hot dog is a must-try. Copper Spoon has an inventive Midwestern menu and extensive book of cocktails, wines and whiskeys. Club Soda has the vibe of an old-time supper club known for sizzling steaks and jazz, while Tolon provides an intimate farm-to-table experience. Saisaki prepares Asian-inspired cuisine and is known for their sushi, and Proximo centers on Latin fusion. Casa Ristoranti is a beloved Italian establishment, and One Love is a popular Jamaican soul food truck.

Photo courtesy of Michele Herrmann Farmers’ markets As farm-grown produce is bountiful in the Midwest, Fort Wayne has plenty of farmers’ markets for shopping for fruits, vegetables and other food finds. The YLNI Market holds their winter season at the Aunt Millie’s Perfection Bakery and summer schedule at the Barr Street Market. In October 2022, the Union Street Market at Electric Works will open as a food and beverage marketplace. Electric Works will also be the outdoor location for Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market, which has their indoor setup at Parkview Field. Rose Avenue Farm is a refugee incubator that connects Burmese farmers with their farming roots. In the summer, they sell their produce at different locations in Fort Wayne; check their website for their schedule. And in the fall, explore Fort Wayne’s Apple Trail.

Photo courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne Getting sporty As a minor league sports city, Fort Wayne has many teams to root for while catching their home games. The Fort Wayne TinCaps are the city’s minor league baseball team, the High-A affiliate of San Diego Padres; they play at Parkview Field. With basketball, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants are an NBA G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers who play at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Also at this coliseum, the Fort Wayne Komets, the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, hit the ice. In 2019, Fort Wayne welcomed Fort Wayne FC, an American soccer club that is a member of the United Soccer League.

Photo courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne Arts all around Arts Campus Fort Wayne is a cultural district with resident and presenting organizations offering year-round programming. As part of this campus, the Arts United Center was designed by Louis Kahn; it is his only building in the Midwest. It holds a 660-seat performing arts theater that is used by Arts Campus members, the Fort Wayne Ballet and Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. Other Arts Campus venues include the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society and Fort Wayne Youtheatre. Another way to explore art in Fort Wayne is through murals. The Fort Wayne Public Art Trail ties together over 150 pieces of public art in and around its downtown. Sign up for a digital pass to navigate to them.