Inspired by the giant toymaker Lego, Legoland is a theme park located in the Winter Haven region of Florida. Since its opening in 2011, Legoland has lived up to its billing by being the go-to family entertainment spot on the East Coast.

Once a Lego fun, always a Lego fun. From the young to the old, this destination knows no age. It is the perfect spot for a family fun day. Here are 10 tips for visiting Legoland in Florida.

10 Begin With The Legoland App

One of the most important tips for visiting Legoland Florida is, to begin with an app download. Legoland has taken advantage of the fast-expanding tech space to create software that acts as a guide for adventurers. The app is configured with a well-articulated map for easy navigation in the park. In addition, the app helps adventurers make early plans about their stops and the delicacies they can order in the park.





9 Take A Camera And Sunscreen

Just as it applies in all other adventures, a camera is a must-have during your visit to Legoland. The unique activities that happen there need to be captured with the best precision possible.

Florida’s scorching sun can also be brutal to anyone’s skin. Therefore, sunscreen will be a worthy inclusion in your packing list.

8 Beware Of Florida’s Changing Weather Patterns

Understanding the weather pattern is crucial for those planning to visit Legoland in Florida. While the area largely experiences a tropical climate characterized by reduced rainfall, the weather can change anytime. Adventurers are advised to carry umbrellas and warm clothing, just in case the weather becomes uncooperative.





7 Legoland Day Is Trading Day

The highlight of a Legoland adventure is the trading of mini-figures. Kids have such a great time exchanging their figures with park employees. However, figures need to be complete to qualify for the exchange category. Any missing parts mean a particular figure won’t be accepted. Children, too, need to be informed that the exchange is not permanent. The figures should be returned to the park employees by the end of the day. Bring multiple units to the park for kids to enjoy more.

6 Don’t Ignore The Water Park

Talk of a park within a park. Legoland has a water park on one end, which takes the fun beyond the tradable figures. The water park presents the best opportunity for families to bond. Remember to carry swimming costumes. The pool inside the park is a great way to cool off the body from Florida’s scorching sun.

5 Keep The Parking Receipts Intact

Americans have made it a habit to discard receipts immediately after the payment is made. Doing the same in Legoland will leave an adventurer with a slap on their face. If anything, the receipts are the only proof that the parking fees have been paid. The receipts need to be produced on demand. Moving in and out of the park is easy, provided there are receipts to prove payment. Failure to produce these receipts means the parking fee has to be paid afresh.





4 Create A Budget

The biggest mistake most adventurers make while touring a new place is failing to have a budget. Adventures are never accidental. Instead, they are a result of a vigorous planning process that entails the identification of a preferred destination, time, and financial obligations. Failing to plan early enough means excess money will be spent making late purchases that could have been cheaply bought.

3 Legoland Day Is Kids’ Day

Paying a direct flight from New York to Florida doesn’t give any adult the right to rule over the young ones, specifically on this day. While parents are tasked with making rules for their kids, that principle doesn’t apply here. Understanding that it is a kid’s day is among the key tips for visiting Legoland Florida. For once, the juniors need to be given a chance to run their own show. The best parents can do here is to facilitate. Anything beyond that is an infringement on the rights of the kids, at least when it comes to Legoland.





2 Get Kids The Right Merchandise

The best present a parent can give their kid while touring Legoland Park is properly branded merchandise. Shops along the park are packed with such merch. Getting the right merchandise sets the mood for the day’s activities. No kid should be left to stand the embarrassment of being the odd one out.

1 One Day Is Never Enough

With the current recess being witnessed in the global economy, people are rushing to cut their travel budgets. The biggest mistake one can make is denying their children a chance to vacay and direct the money elsewhere. Take the children down the Legoland and let them have fun while at it. Moreover, a single day is never enough for them to explore the whole of Legoland. Booking a vacation resort somewhere on the East Coast will only make the adventure a better experience.









