5 Anime Movies And Series Inspired by Real Life Stories

If you are tired of anime based on fictional tales, then here are some anime movies and series based on real-life stories.

The storyline adopted by most anime series are fictional, and neither do we expect them to be real. In fact, it’s a sigh of relief that most anime stories are a pure art of imagination. For instance, who would wish that anime shows like Death Note and Attack on Titan were based on real-life incidents? However, it doesn’t mean that all anime shows are a product of fictional writing. It might come as a surprise, but some of your favorite anime shows are actually inspired by real-life incidents.

Anime Movies/Series Based On Real Life Incidents

5. Steins;Gate

Created by White Fox studio, Steins;Gate is the most popular anime show of 2011. When you Look at the plot of the story, it’s hard to believe that such incidents really happened in the past. The anime follows the journey of Rintarou Okabe, a scientist who was obsessed with scientific innovations. He, along with his friends creates a machine that can send a message in the past. His crazy discovery comes to the attention of SERN, after which they all find themselves in danger. Well, you’d be surprised to know that Rintarou Okabe is known to be based on John Titor, a man who claimed himself to be a time traveler.

4. Vinland Saga

You must be familiar with Vinland Saga even if you haven’t watched the show; it’s that famous. But even its fans are unaware that the anime is based on real-life events. The 24-episode series will take you to the 11th century when we see the invasion of England by the Vikings. A young boy named Thorfinn is up for revenge against those who killed his father. Other than Vikings, the series showcases King Cnut the Great and his rise to power, a real historical figure.

3. Bakuman

Every anime fan will accept that Death Note is a legendary anime. But do you know about the guys behind this masterpiece, Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Obha? Well, they are some of the most renowned anime artists, and Bakuman is a series based on their life. Moritaka dreams of becoming the greatest mangaka ever, but later, he gives up on his dream and tries to settle his life like a regular guy. His work is then noticed by Akito Takagi, his classmate who dreams of becoming a mangaka himself. They both decide to work hard and become the greatest manga creators ever.

2. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

Based on a 2014 manga that is considered to be true by many, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun is a comedy, supernatural, and thriller anime. With only 12 episodes to the series, it’s a perfect series to binge-watch if you are looking for an anime based on real-life stories. Obviously, not everything in the anime is true; things have been spiced up to make the story interesting. Many people tried to summon Hanako-kun as the rumor claimed she could grant any wish, but no one ever succeeded. But Nene Yashiro is actually able to summon Hanako, and she finds out that Hanako is a boy.

Barefoot Gen is one of the most painful anime movies so far, and it becomes even more painful knowing that it’s based on real-life incidents. 1-hour 25-minutes movie is based on the incidents of the Hiroshima bombings. Gen, a six-year-old boy, lives a struggling life with his family in Hiroshima. The war between Japan and USA ended three years ago, and Gen and his family are trying to survive with whatever is left. But fate has planned something else for them, and the bombings from the USA ruin everyone’s life once again. In a letter shared by the movie writer Keiji Nakazawa, he tells Barefoot Gen is not a work of fiction but his own life story.