BBC’s Deborah James left in tears after raising £1m in just 24 hours – ‘Blown away’

Her new charity fund, Bowelbabe Fund is for Cancer Research UK, with all donations going to the organisation.

Deborah has been battling stage four bowel cancer since she was diagnosed in December 2016, being told early that she might not live beyond five years.

She took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking message that she was being moved to a hospice as her body is unable to fight anymore.

Deborah penned: “The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball.

“My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.