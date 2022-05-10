Best Sci-Fi Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

The library of sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime features some of the service’s most captivating content – here are the best films available to stream right now. Including an exciting slate of original content, many add-on channels, and IMDb TV’s free content with ads, Amazon Prime Video is one of the go-to services for today’s streaming conveniences. Unsurprisingly, this also allows Amazon Prime to license some of the greatest sci-fi classics, new favorites, and award-winning titles for subscribers to enjoy.

While certain genres come and go with their significance, the popularity of the best science fiction movies has never waned. In fact, the obsession with the sci-fi genre has only grown exponentially since the release of Star Wars in 1977, with numerous movie franchises spawning thereafter. Although sci-fi movies didn’t receive much critical attention during the initial runs of many classic B movies in the era of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the genre is now a front-runner for both audience and critical investment alike. This is particularly notable thanks to the accomplishments of renowned sci-fi directors like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, and Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve.

Netflix and Disney+ may have the dominant holds on the major sci-fi franchises and original projects, but this doesn’t make Amazon Prime’s sci-fi selection any less impressive. In fact, Amazon Prime’s sci-fi library tends to hold more of the standalone critically acclaimed features in the modern genre. As such, here’s a look at the 15 best sci-fi movies available to stream on Amazon Prime in the US right now.

Arrival





Considered one of the greatest snubs at the 2017 Academy Awards, Denis Villeneuve’s adapted sci-fi drama Arrival has become one of the most crucial additions to the genre in the 21st century. Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, the Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner-starring film bends time and reality as a linguist attempts to communicate with extraterrestrial beings who have landed on Earth. The 2016 movie Arrival isn’t simply a visually striking spectacle, as it also plays with the themes of motherhood, philosophical ethics, empathy, and contending with the unknown. As one of the best recent sci-fi movies, Arrival is a must-see choice while it’s available to stream on Amazon Prime.





The Terminator





James Cameron’s sci-fi action classic is ready to stream on Amazon Prime, allowing for new generations to discover the pop culture staple while also lending itself to many rewatches for long-time fans. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his signature role, 1984’s The Terminator has influenced leagues of sci-fi films that followed through its many iconic action sequences and robotic performance of the title time-traveling Terminator. If not for the influential cinematic traits and sci-fi tropes, streaming The Terminator on Amazon Prime is essential just to hear Schwarzenegger’s ever-quoted “I’ll be back” line.





Independence Day





Amazon Prime is also currently the home of Independence Day, the Will Smith-starring 1996 sci-fi action blockbuster. Following several groups of people who unite in a Nevada desert after aliens have launched an attack on Earth, Independence Day sees the world unite in a counterattack on the 4th of July. Highly praised for its visual effects and sound design, Independence Day became one of the highest-grossing films in history after Jurassic Park upon its release, particularly due to its thrilling premise and quintessential summer movie experience. The shot in which the White House is destroyed has also become one of the most iconic scenes of the 1990s, with the movie going down in history as one of the best-remembered panic-based alien invasion sci-fi movies.





Armageddon





The highest-grossing film of 1998, Armageddon stands as one of director Michael Bay’s most divisive movies, despite being his most theatrically successful non-franchise venture. Starring Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Liv Tyler, Armageddon has often been criticized for the scientific inaccuracy of its core sci-fi conflict, which follows a group of blue-collar drillers hired by NASA to stop a cataclysmic asteroid from colliding with Earth. While the film holds largely negative reviews from critics and positive scores from audiences, Armageddon remains an essential sci-fi movie to watch on Amazon Prime due to its cast performances, basic disaster premise, and repetition of genre tropes.





District 9





Subscribers can also stream the critically acclaimed sci-fi action movie District 9 right now on Amazon Prime Video. A found-footage and fictional documentary movie chronicling an alternate version of the world beginning in 1982, District 9 has been praised for its humor, humanitarian themes, criticisms of xenophobia, thrilling conflict, and visual effects. In District 9’s story, a group of malnourished aliens is found on a ship hovering over South Africa, with the government confining them to a camp called “District 9.” When a human bureaucrat happens upon an alien and his young son who are trying to return home, the film’s compelling humanitarian themes are more emotionally explored. Also nominated for Best Picture in 2010, District 9’s poignant political allegories are thought to make it one of the best sci-fi movies of the 2000s.

Signs





Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can stream M. Night Shyamalan’s sci-fi alien movie Signs, which proved the director’s incredible skills at building suspense with high emotional stakes. Following an Episcopal priest, his two children, and his brother in rural Pennsylvania, the family begins to see signs of extra-terrestrial presence when a crop circle appears and mysterious lights hover over Earth. Along with a few iconic frightening sequences, Signs is a demonstration of Shyamalan’s mastery of suspense and thrills outside of his horror tropes.

A Quiet Place Part II





The follow-up to John Krasinski’s 2018 sci-fi horror action movie, A Quiet Place 2 is part of one of the greatest new horror franchises of the 21st century. Picking up directly after the events of the original movie, A Quiet Place 2 sees an expansion of the post-apocalyptic world’s confines, with the Abbott family meeting more survivors, facing deadly threats, and perhaps discovering how to save the remaining mankind from the noise-sensitive aliens. Similar to the first installment, A Quiet Place 2 was praised for its visuals, thrills, and familial themes, particularly for Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy’s performances. The 2021 silent sci-fi horror film is now available for subscribers to stream on Amazon Prime.

Star Trek Into Darkness





The sequel to the first film in the Star Trek reboot and the 12th movie overall in the franchise, Amazon Prime now has Star Trek Into Darkness available for subscribers in its sci-fi section. While it was considered to be less groundbreaking than its predecessor, J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek Into Darkness is still thought to be a worthy follow-up in the well-respected franchise, with the 2013 movie standing as the fifth-highest-rated Star Trek film on Rotten Tomatoes. As the only Star Trek movie available to subscribers on Amazon Prime right now, this is the best option for fans of the classic sci-fi franchise.





Prometheus





Masterful director Ridley Scott returns to the Alien universe with Prometheus, the 2012 sci-fi horror film that serves as an indirect prequel to his innovative 1979 genre classic. While many of Alien’s later installments haven’t received much acclaim, Prometheus was reviewed positively by critics and audiences, with the largest praise being aimed toward Michael Fassbender in his portrayal of the unscrupulous android, David. From the director who perfectly mastered combining sci-fi and horror, Prometheus is an example of Ridley Scott at his genre best, even if the plot pales in comparison to Alien.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy





This 2005 sci-fi comedy is able to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video right now, taking audiences on the misadventure of human Arthur Dent and his friend Ford Prefect, who reveals himself to be an alien saving Arthur from annihilation on Earth. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is, so far, the only film adaptation in the hit franchise, with the rest of its media coming from radio shows, books, TV shows, and video games. The intergalactic British sci-fi comedy is one of the lighter enjoyable movies of the genre on Amazon Prime, with the PG rating making it perfect for a family movie night.

The City of Lost Children





Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi catalog also includes acclaimed international features like The City of Lost Children, the 1995 sci-fi fantasy collaboration between France, Spain, and Germany. Starring Hellboy‘s Ron Perlman, the movie depicts an old being whose inability to dream has caused him to rapidly age, so he tries to combat death by stealing dreams from children. When Krank’s clones kidnap a 5-year-old to steal his dreams, the child’s brother and 9-year-old friend team up to save him and defeat Krank. While The City of Lost Children’s plot can end up feeling confusing, its themes of the duality of capitalism and memorably unique and disturbing experience make it an essential sci-fi viewing.

C.H.U.D.





The cult-classic sci-fi horror is now part of Amazon Prime’s library, with the 1984 movie now being remembered as one of the oddest yet most popular ‘80s ventures in this genre. Standing for “Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers,” C.H.U.D., which is often referenced in The Simpsons, sees a police officer and homeless shelter manager team up when they discover a rise in missing people due to humanoid monsters living in the sewers. While the critical reviews of the movie are largely negative, C.H.U.D’s cult status means its viewing is best suited for a not seriously-taken, late-night, humorous experience.





The Tomorrow War





Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War stands as one of the most popular Amazon Prime Originals to date. Led by Chris Pratt, the 2021 movie follows a group of soldiers and civilians from the present day sent to battle an army of aliens in the future. With a sequel in development, the mixed-reviewed The Tomorrow War was praised for its action sequences, story, and Pratt’s performance. While the majority of criticisms are aimed toward the unoriginality of its premise and execution, Amazon Prime’s sci-fi movie is still a worthy watch before the sequel arrives.

Unbreakable





Another of M. Night Shyamalan’s sci-fi classics, Unbreakable, is currently available for Amazon Prime subscribers. Starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, Unbreakable follows David Dunn, an ex-football player with superhuman strength, who can see the crimes committed by people he touches. Releasing before the MCU went into effect, Unbreakable is one of the only popular non-comic-book-derived superhero movies of the 21st century, with the movie spawning two sequels in its own original franchise.





The Fifth Element





In 1997 The Fifth Element was received with mixed reviews, but has since been described as a quintessential sci-fi cult classic, with the movie being praised for its highly influential visual effects and entertaining performances. Similar to a few other sci-fi classics on Amazon Prime, The Fifth Element is remembered for its status as a “so-bad-it’s-good” movie, primarily citing its goofiness and over-the-top execution. Either way, as one of the most divisive sci-fi movies of all time, The Fifth Element is a worthwhile watch on Amazon Prime.

