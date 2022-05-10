Brits should feel ‘deep sense of shame’ at rising UK poverty ‘People struggle to eat!’





The broadcaster condemned the Government for not properly addressing rising poverty levels in the UK in the past years and called for British people to feel “a deep sense of shame and worry” at current cost-of-living crisis. He insisted “it is absolutely appalling” that households have to “cut back on food or skip meals” as he openly called on the Government to do more to tackle the current crisis.

Mr Kentish said: “I think it’s absolutely appalling. “We head today, one in seven households have to cut back on food or skip meals. “That’s up 57 percent since January, 7.3 million adults and more than two and a half million children living in homes where people have had to go without food. “That is Britain in 2022.

“Now, clearly there are some short-term causes of this. “The inflation that we are seeing this year is very worrying. “I think the Government, that is now accepting it, needs to do more and will do more quite soon. “But fundamentally what’s being exposed here are structural and underlying issues that have been not addressed by the government, concussive governments of both parties, main parties for decades, when it comes to poverty and inequality and productivity in the economy with lack of growth in recent years. READ MORE: Birmingham Airport sees ‘kilometre-long security queues’

The claims come after Scottish Power chief executive officer Keith Anderson warned of a potential “huge increase” in the number of costumers struggling to pay for their energy after claiming that energy bills are expected to rise in October to between £2500 and £3000. In light of the warning and pressure from the public who is struggling to make ends meet, Chancellor Rishi Sunak vowed “to do what we can” to support Britons struggling with their bills and to tackle the current cost-of-living crisis. He also added: “I know this is something that millions of families are grasping with every day. I know it’s the number one thing on their mind. “Of course, I get it and what I’m trying to do is make sure that we put policies in place that support families to help navigate the next few months, which we know will be challenging”.