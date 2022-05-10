The stock markets have decisively turned south. As of the writing of this sentence, both the S&P 500 and Apple stock (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report have corrected around 15% from their respective peaks reached early in January 2022.

As the S&P 500 approaches bear territory (i.e., a 20%-plus decline, something that has happened only once in the past decade), I ask the question: can AAPL endure the upcoming selloff better than other stocks?

Figure 1: Can Apple Stock Weather This Storm In The Markets? Unsplash