Categories
Automotive

‘Catastrophic’: Electric car popularity may see shipping fires spike – ‘Major incident’


The growing number of electric vehicles transported by sea bring further challenges, given that “existing countermeasures may not respond effectively in the event of an EV fire”.

It adds that losses can be expensive, given the value of the car cargo, the cost of wreck removal and pollution mitigation.

Justus Heinrich, Global Product Leader Marine Hull at Alliance said: “A number of recurring themes have emerged in major incidents in recent years, many of which are a consequence of the increased size of vessels.

“As vessels have grown larger, values at risk have increased, while the environmental bar has been raised. 



Source link

Avatar

By Felix Reeves

Felix Reeves writes all things motoring for the Cars section. He recently completed his BA in Journalism at the University of Kent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.