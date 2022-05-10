Cathedral Prep’s Jonah Ng, McDowell’s Aaron Heinlein win tennis titles

Jonah Ng and Aaron Heinlein provided no favors to late-arriving fans for Monday’s District 10 boys singles tennis tournament finals.

They not only recorded straight-set victories in their respective title matches, but did so in well under one hour of playing time.

Ng lost only one game over four matches in a tournament that started on Saturday.

“This feels great,” Ng said. “I wanted this (championship), and it happened. I want to thank my coaches, my teammates and especially my parents for this.”

Heinlein, a McDowell junior, repeated as the District 10 Class 3A champion. He accomplished that with a 6-2, 6-0 victory vs. fellow Trojan Dan Bargielski.

Heinlein was favored to win the tournament, while Bargielski was unseeded. He reached Monday’s final thanks to upsets of the tournament’s third and second seeds during Saturday’s quarterfinals and semifinals.

D-10 singles from Saturday:District 10 determines finalists for boys singles tennis tournament