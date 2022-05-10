Chris Stapleton Joins Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers To Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down”

Taking it back to 2015.

Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday.

The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.

But it also featured this knockout performance from Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and The Killers lead singer, Brandon Flowers.

Recorded in 1969 during the iconic Let It Be Sessions, The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down,” was originally released as a B-side to “Get Back,” and then included on the Let It Be album on 1970.

Written for Yoko Ono, John once told Rolling Stone magazine in 1970:

“When it gets down to it, when you’re drowning, you don’t say, ‘I would be incredibly pleased if someone would have the foresight to notice me drowning and come and help me,’ you just scream.”

The song was also included in their legendary rooftop concert set in London.

Chris was just a few weeks removed from his breakout CMA Awards performance alongside Justin Timberlake. And this tribute wasted no time getting on stage with some of the biggest acts in the business.

And thank God they did.

And the original, live from the rooftop of Apple in Savile Row, London.

Also, while were on the topic, how about Eric’s cover of “Mind Games.”