Cityscapes in the age of Digital Twin and Metaverse

Digital cities and smart cities are often used interchangeably. But there is a subtle difference. Digital cities is all about the technological node that links everything that makes a city smart.

“Digital technologies have advanced more than any other innovation in our history, but there are challenges”, says BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman, Cyient.

“Enormous amount of progress in digital cities has all to do with sensors. Along with sensors we require computing power, storage, and equally important is the communication capability. It’s the confluence of these four things going together: computers, data, communications, algorithms, and these are bringing a profound change”, he adds.

Just like any other complex system, a digital city has many stakeholders, but ultimate beneficiary of it would be society.