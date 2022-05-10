Council tax rebate: Full list of UK areas that can expect their £150 rebate this week

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in February that all households in council tax bands A to D would receive a £150 council tax rebate this year to help them pay soaring energy bills.

Some 80 percent of properties in England are entitled to this one-off payment from the Government to help them with the cost of living.

While some people have already received the payout into their bank accounts, others have been wondering where the money is.

The good news is households who pay their council tax bill by monthly direct debit are expected to get their £150 this week.

