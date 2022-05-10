Council tax rebate: Full list of UK areas that can expect their £150 rebate this week

While people who live in Sunderland, Leeds and Manchester have already received their £150 council tax rebate, others are still waiting. Most local authorities are planning to pay the rebate this week, here’s the full list so far according to The Mirror.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in February that all households in council tax bands A to D would receive a £150 council tax rebate this year to help them pay soaring energy bills.
Some 80 percent of properties in England are entitled to this one-off payment from the Government to help them with the cost of living.
While some people have already received the payout into their bank accounts, others have been wondering where the money is.
The good news is households who pay their council tax bill by monthly direct debit are expected to get their £150 this week.
Banks should be able to make allowances for customers who are relying on their overdraft because of the cost of living crisis.
Westminster Council recently issued a warning on its website which said: “If you are overdrawn, you can exercise your first right of appropriation on the £150 payment, so that your bank doesn’t use it to pay off your overdraft.”
The National Debt website has a sample letter for households to use if they wish to exercise their right of appropriation, which can be downloaded and emailed to banks if needed.
Often this won’t be necessary and a simple call to the bank will suffice, however, it’s best to act sooner rather than later.
The full list of councils promising a rebate in may are:
Rossendale Borough Council
Charnwood Borough Council
Reading Borough Council
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
Basildon Council
Thurrock Council
Test Valley Borough Council
Allerdale Borough Council
Birmingham City Council
Derby City Council
Gloucester City Council
Halton Borough Council
Hammersmith and Fulham Council
Hastings Borough Council
Havering Borough Council
Lewisham Council
Liverpool City Council
Luton Borough Council
North Hertfordshire Council
North Tyneside Council
Northumberland County Council
Sevenoaks District Council
South Lakeland District Council
Tamworth Borough Council
Wirral Council.
