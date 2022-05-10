Couple found dead at Bahamas Sandals were travel agents who gushed about resort

A married Tennessee couple who were among the three Americans found dead at a Bahamas Sandals resort were travel agents who had gushed about the luxury getaway spot before their deaths.

Authorities confirmed Monday that Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife Robbie, 65, died under mysterious circumstances in their villa at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma last Friday.

In a final Facebook just one day before their bodies were found, Robbie had posted a glowing review of the Emerald Bay resort and a handful of photos of the coastline.

“If you want the most beautiful long private beach with clear blue water and you like to hear the waves lapping, see sand dunes and hear the seagulls talking — this is it!” Robbie wrote.

The couple, who lived in Maryville, ran a Royal Travel agency together and were no strangers to the Sandals resorts, according to their social media pages.

They would book honeymoons, destination weddings and vacations for clients at various Sandals’ resorts, their website showed.

In addition to their travel agency, Robbie also ran a travel site called The Sand Lady, where she described herself as a “Certified Sandals Specialist” and “member of the elite Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club.”

The couple is survived by their three adult children and six grandchildren.

“Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope. We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly Father’s presence,” the Phillips family told The Post in a statement.

“We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends.”

The body of Florida man, Vincent Chiarella, 64, was also found in a separate villa at the resort on Friday, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to a hospital in Florida and remains in serious condition, Rolle added.

The three Americans who were found dead had earlier sought medical treatment because they were feeling unwell, according to local authorities.

Samples extracted from the three dead tourists have since been sent to a lab in Pennsylvania to help authorities understand what happened.

Officials have also collected samples from the rooms where they were staying and the surrounding property to determine whether any contaminants were present.