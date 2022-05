Here’s a recap of the daily seafood news from Monday, May 9:

Cod becoming ‘new salmon’ as Norway waits for higher prices to hit consumers

It’s been a strange year so far for cod processors in Norway; demand from Europe has never been higher, but issues with exchange rates, freight costs, and quota cuts are squeezing company margins like never before. For Insula’s chief operations officer for whitefish, Morten Hyldborg Jensen, it’s proving a headache […]