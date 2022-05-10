Deborah James sees ‘rapid decline’ in the last week as family have to carry her to toilet





Deborah James, 40, has penned a heartbreaking “final column” in which she detailed the “rapid decline” in her health over the last week. The BBC podcast host made the upsetting admission after she announced that she will now undergo hospice at home care.

Deborah has been battling bowel cancer since 2016 and has built up a huge following through her column, which has chronicled her treatment for the last five years. In what she says is her “final” entry, Deborah said “goodbye” to her readers, writing: “Sadly, the last week has seen a rapid decline in my physical ability. “My husband and everyone in my beautiful extended family have had to carry me around, from sitting, to the bed, to the toilet. “I have no ability to use my legs or arms anymore.” READ MORE:BBC’s Deborah James bids farewell as she moves to hospice at home care

She added in The Sun that her body is now so weak that she has “no choice but to surrender to the inevitable”. Deborah first announced on Monday that there is no longer anything medical professionals can do for her. She informed her 505,000 Instagram followers that her active care has stopped, and she will now receive hospice at home care. In her statement, Deborah continued: “My incredible family are around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.”

“You have done so well. Wishing you peace and comfort, and lots of love.” Naga Munchetty also shared her sympathies, saying: “This is heartbreaking. I wish you love and peace @bowelbabe xx.” Today, Deborah said she was “utterly blown away” by the public’s support as donations to her Bowel Babe fund have almost reached £2 million. Taking to Twitter this morning, Deborah shared a screenshot of the fundraiser with the total at the time being £642,930.

She penned: “I’m utterly blown away by your generosity over the last 12 hours! “To think you have raised over £600k for vital research is just filling me with so much love. You are the kindest people. Thank you.” The current total is at £1,984,498. Donations raised will go towards funding clinical trials, research and raising awareness of bowel cancer.