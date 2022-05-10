Doctor Strange 2 star Elizabeth Olsen defends Marvel movies against dismissive criticism

Elizabeth Olsen says she gets “a little feisty” when critics look down on Marvel movies and TV shows, as she thinks it “takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people” who work on each project.

While promoting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees her face off against the titular sorcerer as her character, Wanda Maximoff. fully embraces her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, Olsen says she’s often left frustrated when people make MCU outings “seem like a lesser type of art”.