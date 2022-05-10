Dragons win region boys tennis crown

Warren’s boys tennis team swept Kennedy Catholic, 5-0, on Monday at Betts Park to repeat as the Region 1 champion.

The clinching win put took a little sting off the District 10 singles eliminations on Saturday.

“Every single boy on the team has contributed varsity wins this year,” said Warren coach Travis Myler. “Looking forward to continued success in the future. (Coach) Thomas (Pellegrino) and I are proud of our record and look forward to District 10 doubles and team competitions on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.”

Warren did it on Monday with an almost entirely new lineup — only one “starter,” Adam Strandburg was in the lineup, according to Myler.

At top singles, Strandburg defeated Jude Yurisic, 6-0, 6-0; Hugh Harrison down Aidan Churlik, 6-0, 6-1; and freshman Jack Lynds earned his first singles varsity win, 6-0, 6-0 over Aaron Wasser.

In doubles, Otis Watt and Carson Moore shut out James Brocklehurst and Glenn Miller, 6-0, 6-0; and Brody Alexander and Grady Corey beat Churlik and Wasser, 6-4, 6-1.

Warren finished undefeated in region play at 8-0.

DRAGONS ELIMINATED FROM D10 SINGLES

ERIE — Warren’s top singles throughout the season, Logan Fincher, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 2A Boys Singles Tennis Tournament on Saturday at Westwood Racquet Club.

“Logan was the 4-seed and lost in the quarters to Fairview’s No. 2, 8-3, in a non-competitive match,” said Warren coach Travis Myler. “Will (Strassburg) lost in the second round to Prep’s No. 2, 8-3. Abe (Wolf) lost in the first round to Harbor Creek’s No. 3, 8-5. Mark (Lynds) lost in the qualifier to Fairview’s No.8, 8-6.”

“I’m hoping they do better for the doubles,” Myler said of the Dragons.