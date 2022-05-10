Faye Winter cryptically says she and boyfriend Teddy have made ‘big changes’

Love Island star Faye Winter has cryptically teased that she and boyfriend Teddy Soares have made some “big changes” in recent weeks, after the pair returned from a whirlwind holiday in Santorini.

The popular couple, both aged 26, shot to fame after appearing on series seven of the show back in 2021.

Finding love and falling heading over heels, the pair moved in with each other shortly after they began dating, with the pair continuing to go from strength to strength.

Speaking at this year’s Pride of Manchester awards, Faye told OK! that some “big changes” were on the horizon for the couple.

Asked about their recent time on the Greek island of Santorini, Teddy said:“[It was] unreal. Literally. It came at a perfect time as well, like as well, we couldn’t have imagined it to be…”







Before Faye interjected with: “We needed a break!”

Teddy then continued: “Yeah definitely, because everything’s been mayhem. And it was time to stop, reflect and just appreciate each other I think.”

Faye then added: “And good things came out of it, didn’t they?”

The pair then went on to tease that “big changes” were ahead, but when pressed on what those changes were, Faye wouldn’t be drawn, but she did tease what the future may hold.

The Love Island star said: “I think, you know, both of us career wise we made changes to go in different directions and hopefully better things will come from it.”

Before Teddy chimed in with an equally cryptic: “Next week, all will be revealed!”







The pair also went on to offer advice to the latest round of contestants to enter the villa when Love Island returns this Summer.

“It’s the typical be yourself,” began Faye. “But at the same time I think as well you need to be aware that you’ve got family and friends on the outside and who’s out there as well that could be reading things or people on the other side of it that people don’t even give the time of day to.”

“I mean like Teddy, he has a little sister – I’ve got family and it was just an experience and everyone needs to remember what they’re doing in the villa.”

Partner Teddy then weighed in and offered his advice, with the star saying: “Be open as well I think. Be open to finding love, because a lot of people in there were quite closed in our season weren’t they?”







A lot of stars in previous years had admitted to going in there without the intention of making a serious connection, something that the pair have both said they will never understand.

“That’s what I’ll never understand,” continued Teddy. “Obviously it’s easy for me to say when we have what we have.”

Since first coupling up last year the pair have gone from strength to strength, with the loved up pair even moving in together just three months after dating.

The MEN Pride of Manchester Awards, in partnership with TSB, will premiere on YouTube at 7pm on Tuesday 17th May.

