From The C&I Studio: Forrie J. Smith

The Yellowstone star and real-life cowboy is proud to sign his name to a unique blend of Oak & Eden bourbon whiskey.

Forrie J. Smith is ready for a second batch of his signature beverage.

The Yellowstone star and real-life cowboy is continuing his collaboration with Oak & Eden Whiskey to produce another round of their unique blend: A 116 proof bourbon whiskey finished with a cold brew coffee-soaked American Oak spiral. It’s part of the company’s Anthro Series, a brand designed by Oak & Eden to link up creatives and whiskey fans to customize their own crafted whiskey. The Anthro Series kicked off last year with Forrie’s cowboy coffee-infused bourbon. and a collaboration with professional skier and entrepreneur Kina Pickett: A 90 proof bourbon whiskey finished with a maple syrup-soaked American Oak spiral.

“The Anthro Series is the pinnacle of the Oak & Eden brand,” Brad Neathery, co-founder & CMO of Oak & Eden, told C&I last year. “We are giving the power to the people, allowing them to create their own one-of-a-kind whiskey on their terms, not ours. This is only the beginning of a much larger initiative, and we couldn’t be more honored to partner with Forrie and Kina to kick off the Anthro Series.”

Forrie has pledged to donate a portion of all proceeds — over $20,000 so far — from his crafted Oak & Eden Anthro Series bottle to Shriners Hospital For Children. But that was just for starters. With this second batch, Forrie aims to donate over $50,000.

We recently spoke with Forrie about his adult beverage of choice. And, of course, we also talked about his Yellowstone role as Lloyd Pierce, the seasoned ranch hand who serves as the right-hand man for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) when he isn’t busy busting broncs — and smashing guitars. Not surprisingly, he couldn’t, or wouldn’t, tell us much about what’s in store for Lloyd, or everyone else, in the upcoming fifth season of the phenomenally popular Paramount Network drama. But he was happy to chat about how he became a member of the Taylor Sheridan universe, and what it’s like to have viewers express their displeasure when your character has been brutalized.