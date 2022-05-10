Gemma Atkinson speaks out as fans question why daughter was ‘running around’ late at night

“Normally between eight and half past she’ll start winding down, which I know for some is really really late.

“I just try to fit her into my routine. If I am going out, she can fall asleep on my bed on a load of coats like I used to do when I was little.”

Gemma continued to explain she has some friends who are much stricter with their children’s bedtimes, and they find that works well for them.

“I’m quite chilled with it all,” she added. “My mum was quite chilled with us, though, so I think just do whatever works for you.