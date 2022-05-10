Genealogy Society helps with Ancestry searches

The Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society of Atchison began in 1991 and is housed at the local Atchison Library. The group is comprised of 25 members that help citizens from the area with questions about their ancestors.
“Genealogy is the study of human relationships,” president of the society Myrna McConnaughy said. “We have so many knowledgeable people like Roxana Tosterud, Linda Miller, Cora Chambers, Sonya, and Patty Boldridge are just a few names that come to mind right now.”
The Kansas room at the library houses all of the genealogy information for Atchison County. The Genealogical Society started as a spinoff of the Atchison Historical Society. Genealogist volunteers help with keeping family records safe, intact, and available to people looking for their history. An area the Kansas room houses yearbooks of the past with the oldest being in 1898, that was the first class to graduate out of what is now the middle school.
The early pioneers of Atchison were railroad workers. The start of the Atchison/Topeka/ Santa Fe line started in Atchison. Later Atchison became the stopping point for the steamboats sailing on the Missouri River. Many of the pioneers were once the owners of some of the beautiful mansions that still stand today along the bluffs of the Missouri River.
If the names Harwi, Ingalls, Morrow, Glick, Cray, Mize, Seaton, Muchnic, Berger, Stringfellow, Chalice, and Orr sound familiar it is because they were the names who helped build the foundation of the area known as Atchison County. If you want help to look up an ancestor, the Genealogy Society members can help, just email: ackgs@gmail.com.
The society members send out a newsletter four times a year, plus they host a picnic in August, dinner at Christmas (proceeds donated to local charities). If interested in becoming a member you can sign up at: ackgs17@gmail.com.
