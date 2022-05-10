Harry Styles tickets: Here’s where you can buy Harry Styles Brixton tickets





Former One Direction star Harry Styles has been teasing the release of his new album, Harry’s House, for months now. In just ten days, the star’s third album will hit the airwaves and four days later, he will grace a stage in London for the first time in a very long time. Harry will be playing O2 Academy Brixton on May 24. And tickets go on sale very soon on Ticketmaster here.

When do Harry Styles Tickets go on sale? Harry Styles tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10am on Ticketmaster here. Prices for the tickets have not yet been announced, but regardless of their cost, the demand is sure to be high. O2 Academy Brixton is a relatively small venue, with a capacity of around 5,000. So Harry will likely sell out the venue in minutes. Fans shouldn’t fear, however.

Harry confessed: “In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band. For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life.” He added: “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with. At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things.” But eventually, he revealed, he “got to a place where I was like: ‘Why do I feel ashamed?'” He explained: “I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single’; it’s, like, yes, I have sex.”

Now 28-years-old, Harry has progressed his career exponentially since leaving 1D. Not only has he won a number of Grammy Awards, but he has also kickstarted his acting career. Most recently, the first trailer was released for Don’t Worry Darling, which he stars in opposite Black Widow actor Florence Pugh. Harry Styles tickets come out tomorrow at 10am here. SOURCE