Holiday nightmare: Family sent for daughter’s passport 5 months ago & STILL not arrived

A HM Passport Office spokesperson said: “Since April 2021, we’ve been advising people to allow up to 10 weeks when applying for their British passport as more than five million people delayed applying due to the pandemic.

“We urge people who need a new passport to apply for one as soon as possible, with the vast majority of all passport applications being dealt with well within 10 weeks.

“To deal with this demand, we have increased staff numbers by 500 since April 2021.

“This has helped us to handle more applications than ever before, with more than one million passport applications processed in March 2022.”