‘Honoured to know you’ Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to Deborah James after final post

“We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball. Even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, I realise that my rollercoaster of a ride is coming to an end very soon.

“Your support in establishing the Bowelbabe Fund, continuing to spread the word, and smashing those poo taboos will forever be cherished!”

Those offering their support to Deborah on Twitter include Sky Sports Jeffery Stelling and BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker.

Deborah has built up an enormous fanbase since she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in 2016, which went on to become stage four, meaning it was incurable.