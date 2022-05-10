How to make Rukmini Iyer’s harissa salmon, preserved lemon and cauliflower pilaf – video

This is such an easy weeknight meal – all cooked in one tin, with really punchy flavours from the harissa and preserved lemon. Leftovers are fantastic for lunch the following day. A nice firm-fleshed white fish such as pollack or cod would work well in this dish too. Serve with some simply roasted tomatoes alongside if you wish.

Harissa salmon, preserved lemon and cauliflower pilaf

Prep 10 min

Cook 25 min

Serves 4

200g bulgur wheat

400ml hot vegetable stock

1 preserved lemon, finely chopped

1 medium cauliflower, cut into small florets

Greens from the cauliflower, cut into small pieces

4 salmon fillets

4 teaspoons rose harissa

4 slices lemon (reserve the rest of the lemon)

1 tsp sea salt flakes

1 tbsp olive oil

150g spinach, roughly chopped

1 handful mint, torn

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Tip the bulgur wheat, vegetable stock and preserved lemon into a large roasting tin, and mix gently. Scatter over the cauliflower florets and chopped greens, and place the salmon fillets in the tin around them.

Spread each salmon fillet with a teaspoon of rose harissa, then top with a lemon slice. Scatter the cauliflower with the sea salt and olive oil, then transfer to the oven to roast for 25 minutes, until the salmon is just cooked through.

Gently remove the salmon to another plate, then stir the chopped spinach, extra virgin olive oil and juice from the remaining lemon through the bulgur wheat. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed, then return the salmon pieces to the tin and finish with a scattering of mint before serving hot.

