International community responds to worsening human rights situation in Ukraine | CBC News

Latest political developments

The UN’s top human rights body will hold a special session on Thursday to discuss the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine.

Lithuania has joined Canada in recognizing Russia’s actions as genocide.

The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission said the death toll in Ukraine is likely considerably higher than the official number, which sits at 3,381 civilians killed.

The website RuTube, essentially a Russian version of YouTube, is down for a second day after a cyberattack.

German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock visited a mass grave in Bucha and pledged the international community would hold to account those responsible for “the worst crimes imaginable.”

Updates from the ground on Day 76 of the war

Ukraine said its forces have recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of Kharkiv.

1 dead and 5 injured after Russia fired seven missiles at the port city of Odesa.

Ukrainian troops are making a final stand at a steel plant in Mariupol, the last remaining stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol.

Calls to prosecute suspected war crimes

A cemetery worker takes a break from working at the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, on April 14. (Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press)

Lithuania’s parliament has voted unanimously to describe Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide” and “terrorism,” two weeks after a similar move by Canadian lawmakers.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte co-sponsored the motion, which listed off evidence of suspected war crimes, including the deliberate killing of civilians, mass rape, forcible relocation of Ukrainian citizens to Russia and the destruction of economic infrastructure and cultural sites.

Lithuania also called for an international tribunal, modelled after the Nuremberg trials after the Second World War.

Later this week, the United Nations’ top human rights body is expected to hold a special session to discuss the worsening human rights situation on the ground.

U.S. President Joe Biden has previously said he believed the invasion of Ukraine amounted to genocide but that he would leave it up to lawyers to make a final determination.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and describes its invasion as a “special military operation,” which Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed on the West, NATO and hostilities from Ukraine.

Russia attacks with ‘the dagger’

Firefighters walk past an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 23. On Monday, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces fired seven missiles from the air at Odesa, hitting a shopping centre and a warehouse. (Max Pshybyshevsky/The Associated Press)

On Monday, a barrage of attacks slammed Ukraine’s strategically placed port city of Odesa after Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without being able to boast of any major battlefield successes.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles at Odesa, hitting a shopping centre and a warehouse. One person was killed and five were wounded.

The Centre for Defence Strategies, a Ukrainian think-tank tracking the war, said that during the attack a Russian supersonic bomber fired three hypersonic missiles. It identified the weapons used as Kinzhal, or “Dagger,” hypersonic air-to-surface missiles.

The Kinzhal can fly at five times the speed of sound. Using advanced guided missiles allows Russia to fire from aircraft at a distance without being in Ukrainian air space and exposed to potential anti-aircraft fire.

UN says death toll considerably higher

According to the latest update from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, 3,381 civilians have been killed and 3,680 injured in Ukraine since the invasion began at 4 a.m. on Feb. 24.

But the head of the UN human rights monitoring mission, Matilda Bogner, said the death toll is believed to be considerably higher than official records show.

Bogner said the mission had received reports that more than 300 men, women and children were unlawfully killed in Bucha during the Russian occupation.

The World Health Organization’s European chief has also released sobering numbers, reporting some 200 attacks in Ukraine on health-care facilities and estimating that at least 3,000 people have died in the country due to a lack of access to treatments for chronic diseases.

WATCH | World Health Organization calls for a ceasefire to stop the suffering: Ukraine health system hit by 200 direct attacks, says WHO The World Health Organization is urging an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to stop the suffering from Russia’s widespread assault on Ukraine’s health systems, its workers, and sick and wounded people. 1:15

German diplomat describes Bucha horrors

On Tuesday, German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock visited a mass gravesite in Bucha.

She pledged that the international community would hold to account those responsible, saying that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha.

Witnesses have described how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random, leaving their bodies lying on the street after their withdrawal from the region on March 31.

Speaking to reporters at a damaged church, Baerbock said she heard accounts from those who had lost loved ones during the occupation, including people killed in a supermarket while they were shopping, and the story of how a woman and her two children were shot dead while trying to flee.

Tetyana Boikiv, right, meets and hugs her neighbour, Svitlana Pryimachenko, during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, near Bucha, Ukraine, on April 26. Moroz was captured by the Russian army from his house in the village of Ozera, taken for several weeks to an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press)

Cyberattacks target Russian sites

The websites of state-owned companies and news websites have fallen under sporadic hacking efforts since Russia invaded Ukraine.

RuTube, a Russian video platform similar to YouTube, is down for a second day following a cyberattack.

In a separate incident on Monday, Russian satellite television menus were hacked to show messages to viewers in Moscow about events in Ukraine, including, “You have blood on your hands,” according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.

Intense fighting continues in the east

In the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders are still holed up at a steel plant, where they’re making a final stand.

Ukrainian officials are now saying around 100 civilians still remain trapped at the Azovstal steel mill, despite earlier reports that all the women, children and older adults had been rescued.

After unexpectedly fierce resistance forced the Kremlin to abandon its effort to storm Kyiv more than a month ago, Moscow’s forces have concentrated on capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial region.

But the fighting there has been a back-and-forth, village-by-village slog. Some analysts suggested Putin might declare the fighting a war, not just a “special military operation,” and order a nationwide mobilization and a call-up of reserves to fight an extended conflict.