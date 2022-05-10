Jack Kehler dead: The Big Lebowski actor dies aged 75 after leukaemia battle

The actors’ reps at SMS Talent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died in LA this past Saturday. He passed away due to complications of leukaemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, aged 75.

Jack’s, who was born in 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, acting career had humble beginnings as his first role as a gas station attendant in Strange Invaders, in 1983.

He then had a recurring role as Sergeant Cooper in the comedy series Fresno.

The actor went on to appear in some of the most popular films at that time, including appearing in Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 thriller Point Break, with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, Grand Canyon and Waterworld.

Jack also landed more roles in the adventure TV series McKenna and mystery series Murder One.

