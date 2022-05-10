Leading NFT blockchain Flow announces $725 million Ecosystem Fund to drive Web3 innovation

Flow, one of the leading blockchains in the Web3 arena, has announced the launch of a new fund designed to spur innovation among those building apps, games, and digital assets in the Web3 space.

Flow was originally developed by Dapper Labs, a Fast Company 2022 Most Innovative Company, and the company behind blockchain game hits like CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot. Flow is currently the leading blockchain for NFT transactions.

Flow’s new fund is called the Flow Ecosystem Fund and, with $725 million, is the largest ever joint endeavor aimed at expanding the blockchain ecosystem of any kind. The fund’s investors include Web3-investing heavyweights like a16z, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Greenfield One, Coinfund, Digital Currency Group, and more.

Flow says it will dole out the fund’s coffers to new and existing devs building products for the Flow blockchains, specifically focusing on those in the infrastructure, decentralized finance, gaming, and digital content space. The fund will be available to developers globally.