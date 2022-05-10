Live: ABC’s political experts answer your burning election questions

Can politicians get you a pay rise?

Politicians have argued that wages will grow when unemployment is lower, and they will moderate when unemployment is higher.

But with unemployment now at a record low of 4 per cent, why are wages growing less than inflation?

A new report argues wage rises are not a simple supply-versus-demand equation.

The real reason wages are not rising faster, according to the research from The Australia Institute’s Centre for Future Work, is due to government policies that have eroded workers’ rights over time.

“We have reviewed the data on wage growth in Australia, and something happened after about 2013,” said Dr Jim Stanford, who co-authored the report.

“Prior to that, you normally would see wages growing at about 4 per cent a year. Since 2013 … we’ve been stuck at a trajectory of 2 per cent annual wage growth. “We’ve got international evidence there doesn’t seem to be a link between weak wages and traditional supply-and-demand forces. “We think the culprit is in policy and institutional changes — things like [low] minimum wages, things like the erosion of collective bargaining … and things like the pay caps that governments have imposed on their workers in that period.”

You can read more of that story by business reporter Nassim Khadem.