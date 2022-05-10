Categories
Mutt Strut Pet Cancer Awareness Walk heads to Byrd Park’s Fountain Lake


RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With activities for the whole family –humans and pups alike– FETCH-A-Cure’s 12th Annual Mutt Strut will take place Sunday, June 5, at Byrd Park in Richmond.

Those who attend have the option of a .5 or 1-mile walk. Presented by Impawsible Pups, the walk benefits the FETCH-A-Cure Companions in Crisis program, a fund providing financial assistance to families with pets who have been diagnosed with cancer.

FETCH-A-Cure Mutt Strut

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fountain Lake, and will have a vendor fair, activities for kids and dogs, and food trucks featuring Intergalactic Tacos and Gelati Celesti.

In-person or virtual registration can be completed online or by calling the FETCH-A-Cure office at 804-525-2193.



