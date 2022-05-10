National Pet Month 2022: 5 pet tech products you didn’t know you needed

National Pet Month is finally here, and that means its time to celebrate our furry friends. These special members of the family are probably already spoiled, but often, pet gadgets are about making the owner’s life a bit easier, because let’s be honest, sometimes pets can be handful.

Chewy.com specializes in a variety of goods for pets. Here are some of their best pet gadgets you didn’t know that you needed in your life.

INSTACHEW Puresight 360 HD Pet Camera (Chewy.com)

Pet cameras are becoming increasingly popular, because who doesn’t want to know what their pet does all day while away for the day? It’s also just a great way to make sure they’re okay and not getting themselves into any trouble.

The Instachew Puresight 360 HD Pet Camera is a budget friendly option that has a 4.7 star rating on Chewy.com. The camera runs through an app on one’s smart phone for easy use.

DOGNESS Mini Programmable Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder (Chewy.com)

Automatic feeders are not only useful, but can also look nice. The DOGNESS Mini Programmable Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder in particular comes in three colors: white, pink and green.

While there are many automatic feeder options available, this one in particular is for smaller pets, and takes up less room while not requiring internet connection.

Jiobit GPS Dog & Cat Location Monitor, Gen 2 (Chewy.com)

It’s safe to say most dog and cat owners probably wishes they had a GPS tracker for their pet at one time or another. Especially for those pets that love slipping out of the door whenever the opportunity arises.

The Jiobit GPS Dog & Cat Location Monitor is an easy-to-use option when it comes to tracking your furry friend. Simply attach the device to your animal’s collar and track them from an the app on your smart phone.

ScoopFree Smart WiFi Enabled Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box (Chewy.com)

While many automatic cat litter boxes can sometimes come at a hefty price, the ScoopFree Smart WiFi Enabled Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box comes at a lower cost to make cat owners’ life a little less stressful. It connects to wifi and like most of these gadgets, can be controlled from one’s phone.

Hyper Pet GoDogGo Fetch Machine (Chewy.com)

Most dog owners can agree that their pet has about 10 times more energy than we as humans have. The Hyper Pet GoDogGo Fetch Machine will keep your dog entertained and well-exercised for far longer than most of us are capable of.

According to the Chewy.com website, this product comes with five GoDogGo dog tennis balls, a remote control, rechargeable lithium batteries and an AC Adapter. It also features a wide-mouth ergo bucket with handles that makes ball return easy for your dog.