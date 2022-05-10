Northport Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Comet & Cosmo





NORTHPORT, NY — Comet and Cosmo, a 7-month-old brother and sister pair, are the Northport Cat Rescue Association’s Kittens of the Week.

The duo can simply be described as “warriors,” said Lora Wild, a volunteer with the rescue. The person who found the kittens noticed they were missing back legs. Comet, a boy, is missing one back leg, while Cosmo is missing both of hers.

“Of course, we were concerned and at that point didn’t even know if they were going to survive, but as it turned out, this dynamic duo had no idea that they were any different than the siblings they were found with,” Wild said. “They ran around with their three siblings just like one of the gang. They used a litter box just like one of the gang. They ate, drank, caused havoc and defended one another just like one of the gang. They look a little different but they are kittens in every sense of the word.” Cosmo on the left, with Comet (Courtesy of Northport Cat Rescue Association) Comet is a typical brother, constantly getting in trouble and always teasing Cosmo, according to Wild. He runs around the house like a little race car. Sometimes he tumbles, but he always gets up.

“He is simply amazing and on top of that he is such an affectionate little boy, loving nothing more than to cuddle up in somebody’s arms,” Wild said. Cosmo is your typical sassy sister, according to Wild. She has a favorite box that she likes to sleep in with all her cuddly blankets. When she is in there, everyone knows to leave her alone because the little princess loves her naps. However, she also loves to cuddle and watch her brother be silly and at times will join in on the fun. She gets around just like any other kitten, and when she needs help, she asks for it.

“Cosmo is so smart and vocal, she has learned to use her voice if she needs assistance, which of course is not that often,” Wild said. “She has the attitude of, ‘anything you can do I can do better, just watch me.'” Wild feels that simply describing Comet and Cosmo doesn’t do them justice: people have to see them in action to believe it.

“If you have any interest in adopting two amazing little kittens that have been through so much and have never ever held anyone responsible, never ever felt sorry for themselves and just love life, these are your kittens. They are an amazing pair to see in action. Who knows? You just may fall in love with them, just like every other person that has ever met them. Get ready to be in awe. They need a family that will love them forever, take care of them, and never feel sorry for them. They will remind you every day to live life to the fullest. Who wouldn’t want a little bit of that in their world?” Both are neutered or spayed, have all their shots, are litter box-trained, and micro-chipped and FELV/FIV negative. If you are interested in meeting Comet and Cosmo, you may head to the Northport Cat Rescue website and fill out an application to let them know you would like to meet him or any of the wonderful kittens and cats. Or you can call NCRA at 631-606-2631 or email info@northportcatrescue.org. Comet and Cosmo (Courtesy of Northport Cat Rescue Association)