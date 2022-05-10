‘Not going to happen!’ People smugglers reassuring migrants ‘we’ll still get you to UK’





Home Secretary Priti Patel has admitted that, due to “specialist lawyers” who claimed that the Rwanda plan will not solve the migration crisis in the Channel, it will take time to implement. In light of the updates, former chief immigration officer Kevin Saunders claimed that “people smugglers” are using the delay to reassure migrants that the plan “is not happening” and that they will be able to get to the UK. Mr Saunders urged the Government “to get migrants on the planes quicker” as if not starting now “[migrants] are just going to keep coming”.

Mr Saunders told GB News: “The people smugglers are saying ‘it’s not going to happen, don’t worry about it, we’ll still get you to the UK and you’ll be safe’. “But when Boris made the announcement, we always said that there would be a large number of people coming across because they are worried we that we might actually just do something.” GB News presenter Patrick Christy pointed out: “Realistically, in my opinion, unless we start putting people on planes in a few days, they’re just going to keep coming, aren’t they?” Mr Saunders responded: “Yes, I was at the announcement and everything that the Prime Minister said at the announcement was very positive.

“The only negative thing is that now it’s taken so long to even talk about getting people on the planes. “I think that might have been an error. “We need to get them on the planes quicker.” GB News host Mercy Muroki added: “Even if we could get them on the plane quicker and there weren’t these legal challenges made against the Home Office, isn’t the reality that it’s only going to be a few hundred people that Rwanda has the capacity to take. READ MORE: UK nuclear warning: Britain ‘can’t intercept’ Russian nuclear missiles

“So I think it will act as a deterrent, but we’ve got to wait until the first people are stuck on the planes to actually see if it is a deterrent. The claims come after Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda “will take time” to bring into force as some “specialist lawyers” claimed that the plan will not be able to tackle the migration crisis in the Channel. In light of the concerns over the efficiency of the plan, Ms Patel also added that the ongoing issue of small boats crossing was “exactly why we changed our laws.” She added: “It’s sending out a clear signal that those that come to our country illegally will have no right to remain in our country, and we will use every tool and every piece of legislation that we have at our disposal to make sure that we can remove them”.