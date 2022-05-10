Portugal sees ‘unparalleled demand’ as country speeds up UK entry – best spots to visit

Rachel Beaton, Rightmove’s Overseas Insights Expert, said: “The move to make it easier and quicker for Britons to enter Portugal will give further confidence to British buyers who are interested in buying a home abroad, but are perhaps still hesitant about different travel regulations that are still in place since the pandemic or post-Brexit.

“We’re seeing strong demand from British buyers for properties in Portugal, and this will only make it easier for these potential buyers to get over there to view properties for sale.”

David Rowat, Managing Director at OliveHomes.com, said “the demand from British buyers is unceasing”.

He explained: “2022 has seen unparalleled demand as people wish to pursue the dream of having a home in Portugal.