Prison officer who fled with prisoner on retirement shoots herself after being caught





Vicky White, 58, and Casey Cole White, 38 – of no relation – were caught in Indiana after the pair escaped from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama after forming a relationship. Ms White, who was working as an assistant jail director when she met her lover, shot herself after being found by police following a car chase that ended in a crash on Monday.

The 56-year-old was due to retire after 25 years the day after her disappearance. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding reportedly said Ms White was taken to hospital but died of her injuries on Monday evening. “The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service are investigating the death of Vicky White, fugitive from Alabama,” Vanderburgh Coroner Steve Lockyear said. Ms White reportedly died just after 7pm at Deaconess Hospital, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, US media reports say.

The pair left Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama on April 29. Ms White was caught on surveillance video holding the door open, as her shackled lover Mr White, 38, made his way to the marked patrol car and drove away. The patrol car was then found in a car park at a local shopping centre after surveillance footage led officers to the vehicle. It was later reported that she had secretly bought a secondhand car for them to escape in which was later found abandoned in Tennessee. READ MORE: Russian Ambassador doused in blood red paint – VIDEO

Mr White claimed he was a paid hitman, but when charged with murder pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His confession came while serving a 75-year sentence for a one-night crime spree in December 2015. The spree included a burglary, two carjackings, and multiple shootings in North Alabama and South Tennessee. The night of terror left one woman injured and a dog dead. The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.